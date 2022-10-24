ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbie Coltrane cause of death released

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
The cause of death for “Harry Potter” actor Robbie Coltrane has been released.

SkyNews reported that Coltrane had several painful health conditions.

The Mirror was the first to report Coltrane had been diagnosed with sepsis, a lower respiratory tract infection and a heart block.

Sepsis is when the body is overwhelmed by an infection that starts a chain reaction, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sepsis usually starts in the lung, urinary tract, skin or gastrointestinal tract.

A heart block is when electrical pulses that control the heart, telling it to contract, are slowed down, according to Johns Hopkins. There are three levels of heart block — first-, second- and third-degree.

The first may not require treatment. Second-degree heart block is broken down into two types — Mobitz type I, where the signals get slower and slow and the heart skips a beat or Mobitz type II, where the impulse may or may not get to the ventricles. In that case, there is no progressive slowing. In third-degree heart block, the impulses do not go to the atria to the ventricles at all and is a complete failure.

TMZ reported that he died of multiple organ failure.

Coltrane, 72, had also been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Coltrane had spoken out about living in “constant pain” because of osteoarthritis and had been in a wheelchair since 2019 because of his ailments, SkyNews reported.

He also spoke about his battle with alcoholism, which, according to SkyNews, came back during the years of filming the “Harry Potter” franchise, Sky News reported.

The actor, who may be most well=known to current generations as Hagrid from the “Harry Potter” franchise, also had several roles in two James Bond films, as well as dozens of other films and television shows.

Coltrane was born Anthony Robert McMillan but changed his name in the 1970s as a tribute to jazz performer John Coltrane, The New York Times reported.

Coltrane’s final on-screen appearance was in the HBO special celebrating 20 years since the release of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in which he said, “The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children. So, you could be watching it in 50 years’ time,” Coltrane said. “I’ll not be here, sadly. But Hagrid will, yes.”

