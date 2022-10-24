Harold Perkins a true freshman standout from Week 8

Harold Perkins is in the midst of a breakout season.

Though the true freshman is still improving and remains raw with his on-field role limited, he’s far too talented to keep off the field. He’s seeing a lot of playing time, and he had a crucial sack on Saturday in the win over No. 7 Ole Miss.

The former five-star recruit was one of the biggest additions to LSU’s 2022 recruiting class. A versatile linebacker who lines up both as an edge rusher and off-ball linebacker, and he was named a true freshman standout from Week 8 by On3’s Charles Power for his performance against the Rebels.

Harold Perkins continued to show why he’s one of the best true freshmen in college football in LSU’s 45-20 win over No. 7 Ole Miss. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder wreaked havoc on the Ole Miss defense in the second half, finishing with five tackles, one sack, one pass break up and two quarterback hurries. LSU defensive coordinator Matt House took advantage of Perkins’ elite athleticism by employing the true freshman as a spy and rusher. After the game, Lane Kiffin went as far to credit LSU’s defensive success to Perkins’ presence on the field. The New Orleans native ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the 2022 On3 Consensus. He was one of several true freshmen to make an impact in Death Valley on Saturday. LSU tight end Mason Taylor caught a touchdown pass and left tackle Will Campbell allowed just one pressure from his left tackle spot. For Ole Miss, standout true freshman running back Quinshon Judkinsrushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

As mentioned above, Perkins is still improving and adding skills to his repertoire. Coach Brian Kelly has talked about the ways in which he is still limited, but his role should only increase down the stretch as he continues to develop.

