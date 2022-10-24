ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka Springs, AR

KYTV

1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The old saying goes, “as above, so below,” which rings true for caves, especially in the Ozarks. There are several different types of caves. Some form from lava or erosion, but caves in Missouri and Arkansas form with precipitation. This occurs when carbon is picked up by runoff rain or snow, which eventually trickles into caves, forming stalagmites.
OZARK, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin woman fell out window of SDC derailed train

BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks...
BRANSON, MO
KPLC TV

Host of KPLC’s “Romper Room” Brenda Bachrack dies at 91

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Longtime host of KPLC’s 1960′s children’s show “Romper Room,” Brenda Bachrack, has died, according to family. The Romper Room was where many Lake Area kids first learned how to count, say their ABCs, and even recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KOLR10 News

Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

6 visitors, 1 employee injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park

BRANSON, Mo. — Seven people, including one employee, were injured Wednesday when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park, officials said. The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at Silver Dollar City near Branson, KYTV reported. The train was nearly full of passengers when it crashed at about 6 p.m. CDT, according to the television station.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

City leaders in Harrison, Ark., discuss speeding solutions

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - City leaders in Harrison formed a new special committee to address speeding solutions. Motivated by the work of the previous homelessness committee, Mayor Jerry Jackson says a large number of recent discussions with concerned residents led to the decision. “The last three or four months, I’ve...
HARRISON, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas man convicted for murdering 55-year-old roommate in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Malvern man has been convicted on all counts in the 2018 murder of his 55-year-old roommate in Springdale. On Thursday, Oct. 27 the jury came back with a guilty verdict for Zachary Harlan, who was charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property in connection to the stabbing death of Stephen March.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KOLR10 News

Stolen truck crashes through Eagle Rock gas station

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Early Thursday morning, surveillance video caught footage of a truck driving through the front doors of a convenience store in Barry County. According to a statement by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, a stolen truck backed into the doors of a gas station and convenience store in Eagle Rock just before […]
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

15-year-old boy hit, seriously injured by car in Aurora

AURORA, Mo. — A 15-year-old boy was hit by a car in Aurora Thursday, Oct. 27, and is in critical condition. According to the Aurora-Marionville Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of State Highways 60 and 39 in Aurora. The 15-year-old pedestrian from Aurora has undergone surgery, but was still in critical condition […]
AURORA, MO

