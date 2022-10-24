Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
The "Haunted" Hotel in Arkansas Where You Can Book a RoomDianaEureka Springs, AR
Roaring River State Park in Barry County, Missouri offers more than history for its visitorsCJ CoombsBarry County, MO
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
“Oh no, this is real” Visiting family on derailed Silver Dollar City train shares story
BRANSON, Mo. – A family visiting Branson from St. Charles for fall break is leaving with unintended memories. “All of a sudden in my mind, I’m like, ‘I heard something, Sheryl Rowley said. “But you hear a lot of things on a train. And I felt like a weird jolt. And then next thing I […]
KYTV
1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The old saying goes, “as above, so below,” which rings true for caves, especially in the Ozarks. There are several different types of caves. Some form from lava or erosion, but caves in Missouri and Arkansas form with precipitation. This occurs when carbon is picked up by runoff rain or snow, which eventually trickles into caves, forming stalagmites.
The "Haunted" Hotel in Arkansas Where You Can Book a Room
Crescent Hotel (Eureka Springs, Arkansas)/Wikipedia. There are a lot of legends about the Crescent Hotel. Crescent Hotel is considered to be haunted, according to the hotel's website, and guests who claim to have experienced paranormal activities during their accommodation.
Silver Dollar City shares updates after train derailment
An apparent incident at Silver Dollar City has caused several local agencies to respond.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin woman fell out window of SDC derailed train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks...
Meg Ryan and David Duchovny filming new movie in northwest Arkansas
Meg Ryan has begun filming her new movie "What Happens Later," a romantic-comedy co-starring David Duchovny, in Northwest Arkansas, and the two were recently spotted in action at the Northwest Arkansas Airport.
KPLC TV
Host of KPLC’s “Romper Room” Brenda Bachrack dies at 91
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Longtime host of KPLC’s 1960′s children’s show “Romper Room,” Brenda Bachrack, has died, according to family. The Romper Room was where many Lake Area kids first learned how to count, say their ABCs, and even recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
5newsonline.com
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
Silver Dollar City train derailment injures 7 people in Branson
BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City said a train derailment at their park in Branson, Mo. injured seven people. The park said on social media that sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from the track Wednesday evening. The park said paramedics provided emergency care onsite...
KHBS
Arkansas man goes undercover as homeless person to raise money for a shelter
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Trent Ragar decided to go undercover as a homeless person on Wednesday to raise awareness on the issue and to raise money for 7hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville. He was dropped off at Walker Park in Fayetteville with nothing but a sign asking for help, and...
Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
6 visitors, 1 employee injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park
BRANSON, Mo. — Seven people, including one employee, were injured Wednesday when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park, officials said. The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at Silver Dollar City near Branson, KYTV reported. The train was nearly full of passengers when it crashed at about 6 p.m. CDT, according to the television station.
KYTV
City leaders in Harrison, Ark., discuss speeding solutions
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - City leaders in Harrison formed a new special committee to address speeding solutions. Motivated by the work of the previous homelessness committee, Mayor Jerry Jackson says a large number of recent discussions with concerned residents led to the decision. “The last three or four months, I’ve...
Abandoned condos being demolished; Silver Dollar City still quiet about plans for Indian Ridge land
On Wednesday, heavy machinery could be seen starting to tear down the unfinished condos which have previously been the subject of viral videos on social media.
Arkansas fisherman missing at Table Rock Lake, crews searching
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Office of Emergency Management says a search is underway for a missing fisherman near the Long Creek Arm of Table Rock Lake. The fisherman, 59, was reported missing on Friday, October 21, late in the evening. The fisherman’s family called 911 and stated the man was overdue but […]
Arkansas man convicted for murdering 55-year-old roommate in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Malvern man has been convicted on all counts in the 2018 murder of his 55-year-old roommate in Springdale. On Thursday, Oct. 27 the jury came back with a guilty verdict for Zachary Harlan, who was charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property in connection to the stabbing death of Stephen March.
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
City of Decatur looks to install fence after drowning, investigation continues
A 2-year-old is dead after walking into a city facility in Decatur and later drowning.
Stolen truck crashes through Eagle Rock gas station
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Early Thursday morning, surveillance video caught footage of a truck driving through the front doors of a convenience store in Barry County. According to a statement by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, a stolen truck backed into the doors of a gas station and convenience store in Eagle Rock just before […]
15-year-old boy hit, seriously injured by car in Aurora
AURORA, Mo. — A 15-year-old boy was hit by a car in Aurora Thursday, Oct. 27, and is in critical condition. According to the Aurora-Marionville Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of State Highways 60 and 39 in Aurora. The 15-year-old pedestrian from Aurora has undergone surgery, but was still in critical condition […]
