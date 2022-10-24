SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a sweet treat for the fall. Using a hand mixer and a large bowl, combine softened cream cheese with canned pumpkin. Once the pumpkin and cream cheese are combined, add spice cake mix one cup at a time until the mixture is combined. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Using a small dish, scoop out a golf ball or smaller size balls of cheesecake mixture. Place balls of mixture into refrigerator or freezer for 30 minutes. Place white chocolate almond bark in a microwave-safe bowl and melt in the microwave, removing every 30 seconds to stir. Once white chocolate almond bark is completely melted and smooth, remove pumpkin cheesecake balls from the refrigerator or freezer and completely submerge them in the melted chocolate. Remove them and place them on a lined sheet tray to harden them.

