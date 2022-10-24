ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Thursday Overnight Forecast

Showery weekend, but it looks like a treat in time for Halloween. Showery weekend, but it looks like a treat in time for Halloween. Recreational marijuana opposition grows ahead of …. More organizations are speaking out against Amendment Three less than two weeks until the November election. The ballot issue,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Savannah's Overnight Forecast

Recreational marijuana opposition grows ahead of …. More organizations are speaking out against Amendment Three less than two weeks until the November election. The ballot issue, if passed, would legalize recreational marijuana, and expunge records for those facing non-violent marijuana charges. Missouri recreational marijuana could open up in …. Regardless,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Buy Missouri: Horrmann Meats

This week’s Buy Missouri spotlight is on Horrmann Meats located at 1537 W Battlefield Rd in Springfield, MO! To find more local Missouri businesses visit www.buymissouri.net. Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin woman fell out window of SDC derailed train

BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Springfield man pleads guilty in deaths of Willard couple

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Springfield pleaded guilty to a double murder in the fall of 2020. Duncan Bogle admitted to his role in the deaths of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul. Police found the couple shot to death in front of their home in Willard. Police in...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The old saying goes, “as above, so below,” which rings true for caves, especially in the Ozarks. There are several different types of caves. Some form from lava or erosion, but caves in Missouri and Arkansas form with precipitation. This occurs when carbon is picked up by runoff rain or snow, which eventually trickles into caves, forming stalagmites.
OZARK, MO
KTTS

New Drive-In Theater Set To Open In Buffalo

(KTTS News) – A new drive-in movie theater is set to open in Buffalo this week. The Twin Crescent Drive-In will be hosting their grand opening on Friday night. Gates will open at 5 PM and the owners say there will be a double feature. The First movie will be Ghostbusters Afterlife followed by the original Scream.
BUFFALO, MO
KYTV

Taste of the Ozarks: No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake Truffles

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a sweet treat for the fall. Using a hand mixer and a large bowl, combine softened cream cheese with canned pumpkin. Once the pumpkin and cream cheese are combined, add spice cake mix one cup at a time until the mixture is combined. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Using a small dish, scoop out a golf ball or smaller size balls of cheesecake mixture. Place balls of mixture into refrigerator or freezer for 30 minutes. Place white chocolate almond bark in a microwave-safe bowl and melt in the microwave, removing every 30 seconds to stir. Once white chocolate almond bark is completely melted and smooth, remove pumpkin cheesecake balls from the refrigerator or freezer and completely submerge them in the melted chocolate. Remove them and place them on a lined sheet tray to harden them.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

How to prevent auto theft in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is reminding drivers to keep their cars safe from theft during the cold winter months. “Unless you have a remote start where you can start the car without the keys inside & leave it locked, we’re here to say that you need to stop leaving your keys unattended […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Motorcyclist dies in Bolivar crash Thursday afternoon

BOLIVAR, Mo. – A 20-year-old Bolivar man died today in a crash after colliding with a woman driving a pickup truck around 3:25 pm on October 27. The City of Bolivar said the man was riding his motorcycle at speeds over 60mph when he struck the truck, which was turning northbound onto South Springfield Avenue […]
BOLIVAR, MO
Laclede Record

HOPE LaREE (DECKARD) ARNOLD

Hope LaRree (Deckard) Arnold, 32, of Lebanon, died Sept. 26, 2022, from injuries sustained in an auto accident on Sept. 9, 2022. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother and grandfather, Alfred and Geraldine Ruth Deckard; father, Dale Eugene Deckard; paternal aunt and uncle, Bobby and Joyce Massey; maternal grandmother and grandfather, Marilyn Calhoun Massey and Duffy Midyett..
LEBANON, MO

