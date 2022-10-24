ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJFW-TV

Woman killed in crash with Wisconsin Senator was driving 100 MPH

ASHLAND - A Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a car crash involving Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving 100 mph at the time of the crash. Records show 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, was traveling nearly 60 mph over the speed limit when the collision with Bewley and another driver occurred in Ashland on July 22. Ortman's 5-year-old daughter was also in the car and died as a result of the crash.
ASHLAND, WI
