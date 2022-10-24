Read full article on original website
Related
Woman killed in crash with Wisconsin Senator was driving 100 MPH
ASHLAND - A Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a car crash involving Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving 100 mph at the time of the crash. Records show 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, was traveling nearly 60 mph over the speed limit when the collision with Bewley and another driver occurred in Ashland on July 22. Ortman's 5-year-old daughter was also in the car and died as a result of the crash.
17 people dead from ATV/UTV accidents this year: DNR reminds riders to wear their helmet
MADISON (WJFW) - The ATV/UTV season may be ending soon, but the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wants to remind riders to wear their helmets and seatbelts while out riding. 17 people have died in Wisconsin this year in ATV/UTV crashes. The DNR says that most of the crash victims...
Proposed Drilling Site VIDEO 10-27-2022
Kyle is a Wisconsin native, Eagle Scout, and grateful to be a part of the Newswatch 12 team as a reporter. Kyle is most well-known by viewers for his Blue-Collar Wisconsin stories, which highlight skilled workers in the Northwoods.
Three Northwoods schools set to receive funding for electric school buses
(WJFW) - Three Northwoods school districts will be getting federal dollars to invest in electric buses all part of the Clean School Bus Rebate Program. Lac du Flambeau #1 School District, Lakeland UHS School District and Minocqua J1 School District will be the recipients. Lac du Flambeau #1 School District...
Wisconsin Capitol statue head thief gets probation
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man who stole the head from the state Capitol statue of Hans Christian Heg during a night of protests in 2020 pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft on Wednesday and was sentenced to a year of probation. Rodney A. Clendening, 36, of Beloit, was originally...
