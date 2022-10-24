Man convicted of murder may get new trial; testimonial hearing continued

One year after Darryl Lathan II was originally indicted for the murder of Armonte Rodgers, his sentencing hearing has been pushed back for a second time amidst allegations of jury misconduct and a motion for a new trial.

Lathan, 27, was convicted of murder and felonious assault , both with gun specifications, after a jury trial in Lucas County Common Pleas Court in August. Before the trial, he entered a guilty plea for a third charge, a third-degree felony failure to comply with the signal of a police officer.

The trial lasted four days, and jury deliberations took one day. On Aug. 5, Lathan was found guilty on all counts, and his sentencing date was set for Sept. 6.

It seemed like the typical timeline for a murder trial, but behind the scenes, Lathan’s defense attorneys were quietly working on a motion for a new trial.

On Aug. 18, less than two weeks after the conviction, one of Lathan’s attorneys, Joshua E. Williams, filed a motion for a new trial under seal — meaning that it would not be public record.

“The motion [for a new trial] contains affidavits from individuals who, if identified in the public record, may face threats, intimidation, or physical violence as a result of coming forward,” Mr. Williams wrote in the request.

“Given the violent nature of the offense alleged in this case and the fact that witnesses testified that they were reluctant to cooperate with the investigation and trial because of fear of violent retaliation, along with the fact that the motion identifies a juror by name, we respectfully request that the court grant the defendant’s request for leave to file his motion for a new trial under and also seal this motion,” Mr. Williams wrote.

Judge Lori Olender granted the motion the same day. The motion for a new trial was sealed.

On Sept. 6, the original sentencing date, the case was continued out to Oct. 24 for a testimonial hearing at Lathan’s request. On the same day, Judge Olender directed her clerk to redact the state’s response for a new trial off public view.

Khaled Elwardany, assistant Lucas County prosecutor and lead prosecutor on the case, declined to comment on the trial until a sentence is actually imposed.

At the Sept. 6 hearing, William Dailey, another prosecutor in the case, said that allegations of jury misconduct were delaying the sentencing process.

“At the hearing, everything will come out,” Mr. Dailey said.

But on Sept. 17, Lathan’s attorneys filed a motion for continuance, this time for a conflict in Mr. Williams’ schedule, as well as difficulties reaching a key witness.

“Defense counsel has made several attempts to locate one of the main witnesses that would testify in any hearing on defense’s motion for new trial,” Mr. Williams wrote. He requested a new sentencing date on “a date and time that is convenient for the court.”

On Monday, Judge Olender rescheduled the hearing for Nov. 21.

“We are examining all aspects of the trial in defense of our client,” Stevin Groth, another of Lathan’s attorneys, said earlier in the day. “We do not think the court did anything wrong, but there may be some other issues.”

Lathan was convicted of murder in the May 16, 2021 shooting death of Armonte Rodgers, 24. Lathan asserted that he shot Rodgers in the back in self-defense, and his attorneys’ arguments hinged on whether Lathan credibly perceived Rodgers as a threat to his own safety.

The shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. outside the Spotlight Lounge at 710 S. Reynolds Rd. Lathan and Rodgers, each flanked by friends, faced each other in the bar’s parking lot. Both men were armed, but the prosecution argued that Lathan couldn’t see Rodgers’ gun.

After the shots rang out, Rodgers was taken to the University of Toledo Medical Center, formerly the Medical College of Ohio Hospital, where he later died. Lathan fled in a vehicle before crashing into an apartment building and running from police. Police found 27 shell casings at the scene.

The defense argued that Lathan had never been charged with a violent offense before this case and that he had no legal duty to retreat, as Ohio’s Stand Your Ground law went into effect one month before Mr. Rodgers’ death. Still, the jury found him guilty.