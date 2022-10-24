Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Police: Anonymous threat made toward Iowa school
NEWTON, Iowa — An anonymous threat was made online Thursday night toward a Newton school, KCCI confirmed Friday morning. The district's superintendent said the threat mentioned Berg Middle School. Police are investigating. There will be extra security at all Newton schools today, but most specifically at Berg. Students are...
theperrynews.com
Trucks collide south of Tyson factory Friday morning
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Two pickup trucks collided Friday morning on Iowa Highway 141 on Perry’s west side. One driver is being examined at this hour by the Dallas County EMS but does not appear to have life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred about 5:45 a.m. just east of I...
kqradio.com
No Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department in person drug take back day this year.
On Saturday, October 29, 2022, The DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs for the National Drug Take Back Day. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs.The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department has announced that they will not be doing the national drug take back day this year. Sheriff Doug Timmons said there are drug take back drop boxes at the Sheriff’s office during their business hours Monday through Friday from 8:00 until 4:30 p.m. Other locations include the Webster City Police Department where you may drop off your old prescription drugs and medications in their drop box at the police station anytime and at Stanhope City Hall. There is also a drug drop box at the Hy Vee pharmacy. Sheriff Timmons said that due to the accessiblity of the multiple drop off sites across the county, the sheriff’s department determined there will be no drug take back day this year as in the past at Hy-Vee. If you have any questions , please call the sheriff’s office at 832-9500.
Man driving motorized cart hit by car, seriously injured
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who was driving a motorized cart across the street was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash around 2:20 p.m. near the intersection of 6th Street and University Ave. When emergency crews arrived, they found the driver of […]
Des Moines Police: Man shot in both legs early Thursday on south side
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Thursday morning on Des Moines’ south side. Officers were called to apartments in the 400 block of SE McKinley on a report of a shooting just before 4:00 a.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When […]
KIMT
1 injured after tractor-trailer rollover in Cerro Gordo Co.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - One man was hurt Thursday following a tractor-trailer rollover in rural Cerro Gordo Co. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 4:29 p.m. at 150th St. and Vine Ave. in Dougherty. Geoffrey Moore, of Mason City, was driving a Five Stop Coop trailer when...
The Festive Iowa Village Among America’s Best Christmas Towns
Another holiday season is just about upon us. Once November starts, it's game over for fall, and hello yuletide season. Stores and shops blaring Christmas music, businesses offering deals galore, and holiday lights going up on storefronts and apartments everywhere. It's really hard to not like the holiday season, isn't...
KCCI.com
Des Moines nail salon owner beaten by customer
DES MOINES, Iowa — A south side Des Moines nail salon owner was assaulted on the job. Her attacker left her bruised and bloodied. "I'm so scared. Scared of everything. At night, I cannot sleep,” said Mau Deng, owner of Rachael’s Nails and Spa. Deng is scared...
2 injured in a weekend Webster City stabbing
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Two people are recovering after a stabbing in Webster City over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Superior Street just before midnight Saturday on a report of an assault, according to the Webster City Police Department. When officers arrived, they found two men with stab wounds. After […]
iheart.com
Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway
(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
KCJJ
OWI suspect accused of soiling himself upon arrest near Hills
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a drunk driving suspect soiled himself upon being pulled over. Arrest records indicate an officer stopped a 2017 Lexus R35 for speeding on southbound Highway 218 near the Hills exit just before 10:15 last Sunday night. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Van Hung Tran of Des Moines, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking three or four Bud Lights, and registered a breath alcohol level above the legal limit for driving. Only one field sobriety test was conducted due to a language barrier, but Tran reportedly performed poorly on the single test.
Fort Dodge gas station robbed by man with a gun, police say
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police are trying to find a man who robbed a Fort Dodge gas station Wednesday night. Police were called to the Sinclair Station at 315 2nd Ave. S. around 8:34 p.m. after a 911 call came in reporting a robbery. A news release from the Fort Dodge Police Department said a […]
KCCI.com
Construction underway in Iowa on one of most accessible waterfront parks in the US
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Construction is now underway on what's being called one of the most accessible waterfront parks in the country. Polk County Conservation broke ground Wednesday afternoon at Easter Lake on the new Athene North Shore Recreation Area. It will include ramps to allow people with limited...
Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including spoiled shrimp and rodent droppings found on one eatery’s buffet line. The inspectors also found fly infestations, moldy cabbage, rodent droppings, refrigerated cow intestines, pieces of a disposable glove mixed into a chicken dish, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Permanent bracelets come to Des Moines jewelry shops
Step aside, friendship bracelets. If you want to prove you're really "best friends forever," the latest jewelry trend "permanent bracelets" can do the trick.What's happening: Minimalist gold bracelets are customized for your wrist and then laser welded shut without a clasp on them, said Ellen Martinson, owner of Leona Ruby in the East Village.They've become symbolically popular to do with friends, significant others and family members, thanks to TikTok.Zoom in: The bracelets at Martinson's store are made of 14kt gold with different chain options and charms starting at $98.They're meant to be simple in design so they don't clash with any outfits.Yes, but: If you really need to take it off, the bracelet can be snipped with scissors and you can bring in the chain to get it welded again, Martinson said.Book an appointment: You can find the bracelets at Leona Ruby, Fuzed Jewelry and Christopher's Jewelry.
Mom arrested after police say child fired gun through wall
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines mother has been arrested after police said her child fired a gun that sent a bullet through the wall and into a neighbor’s apartment Monday morning. It happened around 10:36 a.m. in an apartment building at 1516 Evergreen Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
KCCI.com
Iowa man arrested in Casey's store robbery
DEXTER, Iowa — Police have made an arrest in connection to a Casey's store robbery Tuesday night. According to police, a 911 call was placed at about 8:13 p.m. for a report of a robbery. The cashier said the man had left the store running on foot. The cashier...
KCCI.com
Des Moines business stolen from less than week after large fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — In another blow to a Des Moines business, the owners of Busy Bubbles Laundry at 31st Street and Ingersoll tell us they were stolen from recently. Busy Bubbles Laundry caught on fire last Wednesday night. Firefighters rushed out to the scene. Everybody made it out of the laundromat safely.
Iowa couple killed in rear-end collision on I-70 in Lake St. Louis
A man and woman from Des Moines, Iowa, died overnight Sunday after their vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 70 and went off the roadway.
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man allegedly smothers Des Moines woman
A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident in a West Des Moines motel Monday in which he allegedly smothered a Des Moines woman in the presence of two minor children. Jonathan Jordan Jones, 26, of 7255 Lake Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with...
