On Saturday, October 29, 2022, The DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs for the National Drug Take Back Day. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs.The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department has announced that they will not be doing the national drug take back day this year. Sheriff Doug Timmons said there are drug take back drop boxes at the Sheriff’s office during their business hours Monday through Friday from 8:00 until 4:30 p.m. Other locations include the Webster City Police Department where you may drop off your old prescription drugs and medications in their drop box at the police station anytime and at Stanhope City Hall. There is also a drug drop box at the Hy Vee pharmacy. Sheriff Timmons said that due to the accessiblity of the multiple drop off sites across the county, the sheriff’s department determined there will be no drug take back day this year as in the past at Hy-Vee. If you have any questions , please call the sheriff’s office at 832-9500.

HAMILTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO