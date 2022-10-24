Read full article on original website
Slavery Is On The Ballot In Louisiana This November, But There’s A Problem
What started out as a ballot initiative meant to outlaw slavery from the penal system might actually do the opposite. Several states have put the issue of slavery on the ballot ahead of election day in November. Lawmakers in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont voted to put an amendment to their respective states' constitutions to completely disallow slavery in their states.
Attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband prompts Republicans, including many who defied the 2020 election results after Capitol rioters hunted her on Jan. 6, to denounce political violence
Police said the Friday attacker shouted "Where's Nancy?" in an eerie call-back to threats made by several rioters during the January 6 insurrection.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Biden Official Violated Law, Special Counsel Says
Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff under President Biden, has been issued a warning letter after he allegedly violated the law by "retweeting a political message on his government Twitter account," according to the Associated Press.
Louisiana Political Ad Uses ‘Deepfake’ Technology And Goes Viral – Is This A New Trend?
Ever since the rise of "deepfake" technology - apps and services that can be used to make fake images and videos of someone appear extremely real - there has been a concern in the political world that it could be used for disinformation. Experts have repeatedly warned, including at a...
‘Palm Republic’ files lawsuit against SC government, SCDOT
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A group that says they want to make the City of Isle of Palms independent from South Carolina is now suing the state, and asking the State Supreme Court to hear their case. Palm Republic leaders say they’ve filed a complaint with the South Carolina Supreme Court against the […]
AP News Digest 12 a.m.
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.——————————————ONLY ON AP—————————————-TEST-SCORES-DISTRICT-DATA — The COVID-19 pandemic devastated poor children’s well-being, not just by closing their schools, but also by taking away their parents’ jobs, sickening their families and teachers and adding chaos and fear to their daily lives. The scale of the disruption to American kids’ education is evident in a district-by-district analysis of test scores shared exclusively with The Associated Press. By Bianca Vazquez Toness and Sharon Lurye. SENT: 1,160 words, photos._________________...
Louisiana Achieves Number One Ranking in This Educational Category
For as long as I can remember, the state of education in Louisiana has left a lot to be desired. "We're first in all of the bad categories and last in all of the good ones." That's a common saying that I've gotten used to hearing throughout my life here in the Bayou State and I hate it. It's because of the reality of that statement that many of our best and brightest are leaving our beautiful state, a state whose potential is realized but has not been thoroughly tapped into in so many areas.
Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, in hospital with skull fracture after attack
Paul Pelosi underwent ‘successful surgery’ after he was attacked at his home early on Friday by an assailant with a hammer
