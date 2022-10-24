You truly never know how a season will go. Key injuries occur, players come and go, and coaching changes can happen. That is the nature of the business in the hockey world. If one team has exceeded expectations, it is the Boston Bruins. Nobody knew what to expect entering the season, and given the critical injuries entering the year, everyone had them dead in the water. Instead of being shark bitten, they are treading water with a league-best 6-1 record. Who would’ve thought that even without Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy, they would be at the top of the hockey mountain? But here they are, and one player has filled the void, Boston Bruins defenceman Hampus Lindholm.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO