NHL Predictions: October 26 Including The New York Rangers vs New York Islanders
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the New York Islanders vs the New York Rangers.
Ottawa Senators Extend Depth Centre
Mark Kastelic signs an extension with the Ottawa Senators on a two-year deal, worth an AAV value of $835,000. The Senators’ general manager Pierre Dorion has been pleased with what Mark Kastelic has brought to the lineup this season. This gives Kastelic the confidence that if he keeps playing the way he has been, that he will continue to be a regular in the lineup.
NHL Rumours: New York Islanders Emerging As A Destination For Top Defenceman
So much is going on in the hockey world. Teams are rising to the top and falling to the bottom. In breaking news, three significant players such as Aaron Ekblad, Gabriel Landeskog, and Josh Norris, are all out with injuries. In addition to that, the rumour mill keeps churning further and further. Today’s rumours focus on Arizona Coyotes Jakob Chychrun. The defenceman could be headed to New York.
NHL Rumour: Minnesota Wild Defencemen Could Be On His Way Out
If there is one surprise team right now, it is the Minnesota Wild. Not getting off to the hot start everyone expected, concerns surrounding their future are in question. One player to watch out for is Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. Depending on how the season goes, he could become a trade target around the deadline.
NHL Rumours: Buffalo Sabres May Look at Trade Options
Welcome back to NHL rumours. Each day, we look at all that is happening throughout the league. Breaking down the latest trade, signings, and roster rumours. Today, we have a rumour from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. During 32 Thoughts, he mentions that he could see the Buffalo Sabres looking for defence help. With Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju out, he wonders if the Sabres will look to add and help their surging hot start.
NHL Rumour: Boston Bruins Still In Talks With Star Winger
One team is rolling right now and that is the Boston Bruins. They sit at the top of the league standings with 12 points and have defied the odds with critical members out with injuries. Reinforcements have been on the way as Matt Grzelcyk and Brad Marchand have returned to the ice. While things have been great on the ice, there are things off the ice that needs to be taken care of. Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak needs a new contract and talks see still going.
NHL Predictions: October 28 Including The Boston Bruins vs Columbus Blue Jackets
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Boston Bruins vs the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Player Development Of First-Round Picks: Kenndal McArdle
NHL player development seems to always result in more questions than answers. How likely is it for a top pick to pan out? What makes a player a “steal”? Last Word On Hockey will be starting a new series on how to properly develop prospects from all different spots throughout the draft. This week’s piece involves draft picks in the back half of the first round and how they were used early in their careers.
Dallas Stars Goalie Is Quickly Becoming Elite
Jake Oettinger is impressive. His .959 save percentage and 1.25 goals-against average (GAA) through his first four games rank only second in the NHL this season to Craig Anderson. Anderson, of course, has only started two games and has faced about half the amount of shots as Oettinger. This hot...
Montreal Canadiens Acquire Defenceman
The Montreal Canadiens announced they have acquired defenceman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks. In exchange, the Habs send forward Cam Hills to the Blackhawks. Beaudin has played 22 career NHL games for the Blackhawks to date. He has tallied two goals and four assists for six career points. The 5’11 defenceman was the Blackhawks first-round selection (27th overall) in the 2018 draft. The Quebec-born Beaudin has also played in 137 career AHL games with the Rockford Ice Dogs. There, he scored seven goals and 35 assists. In junior, Beaudin played for the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the QMJHL.
NHL Predictions: October 27 Including St Louis Blues vs Nashville Predators
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the St Louis Blues vs Nashville Predators.
NHL Predictions: October 28th Including Pittsburgh Penguins vs Vancouver Canucks
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game for NHL Predictions is the Pittsburgh Penguins vs Vancouver Canucks.
Hampus Lindholm Having A Huge Impact On The Boston Bruins
You truly never know how a season will go. Key injuries occur, players come and go, and coaching changes can happen. That is the nature of the business in the hockey world. If one team has exceeded expectations, it is the Boston Bruins. Nobody knew what to expect entering the season, and given the critical injuries entering the year, everyone had them dead in the water. Instead of being shark bitten, they are treading water with a league-best 6-1 record. Who would’ve thought that even without Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy, they would be at the top of the hockey mountain? But here they are, and one player has filled the void, Boston Bruins defenceman Hampus Lindholm.
