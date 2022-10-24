One Texas Neighborhood Honors 'Game Of Thrones' With Inspired Street Names

Photo: Getty Images

One Texas neighborhood is perfect for Game of Thrones fans. A small subdivision in San Antonio named several of its streets after characters, places, and objects featured the popular series, according to My San Antonio .

One road in the subdivision, located inside Loop 1604 West near Hausman, is called Arya Way . Arya Stark is one of the main characters of the show. Another is named after the character's custom sword, called Needle, that was given to her by her brother Jon Snow . That street is named Needle Creek .

Winterfell is the name of another road, named after the capital of The North, and the seat and ancestral home of the royal House Stark.

The street named Westeros Path is named after the continent located in the far west of the known world. Most of the action in the show happens in Westeros.

So how did the neighborhood get the Game of Thrones- inspired names ? According to Isaac Gonzales , a consultant with Chesmar Homes, the staff developing the subdivision are big fans of the series. That led them to naming the streets in honor of the hit television show.