Likelihood of Rain Changes Plans for Saturday
Party at the Plaza, the pre-game tailgating celebration at Arkansas Tech University, is canceled for Saturday, Oct. 29, due to forecasts of rain. The Great American Conference football game between ATU and Southwestern Oklahoma State University will be played as scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday. The pre-game meal for Green...
ATU’s Nichols Appointed to National Board of Directors
Dr. Keegan Nichols, vice president for student affairs at Arkansas Tech University, has been appointed to the board of directors for Jana’s Campaign. Established in honor of the late Jana Mackey and other victims and survivors of gender and relationship violence, Jana’s Campaign is a national education and violence prevention organization with the single mission of reducing gender and relationship violence. The organization delivers educational programs that prevent domestic and dating violence, sexual violence and stalking.
Talk Saves Lives Program at ATU November 28
The Arkansas Tech University Health and Wellness Center will host an American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) program entitled Talk Saves Lives on Monday, Nov. 28. The session will begin at 2 p.m. in Doc Bryan Student Services Center room 242, 1605 Coliseum Drive in Russellville. Participation will be free and open to the public.
McArthur to Offer Her Perspective on Education
The third and final fall 2022 installment of the “Comparing K-12 School Experiences from Around the World” virtual education series offered by the Arkansas Tech University College of Education and Health is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3. Xela McArthur, first grade teacher in the Russellville School District, will...
ATU to Support Angel Tree for 7th Consecutive Year
Members of the Arkansas Tech University community have the opportunity to make the 2022 holiday season brighter for Arkansas River Valley children in need. The ATU College Panhellenic Council will host its annual Salvation Army Angel Tree reception beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the Caraway Residence Hall lobby.
Time is Now to Start Preparing for 2024 Eclipse
Tourism expert Kimberly J. Williams will speak about the 2024 North American eclipse and its potential impact on the Arkansas River Valley during an appearance at Arkansas Tech University on Thursday, Nov. 17. Williams will speak beginning at 1 p.m. in Doc Bryan Student Services Center Lecture Hall, 1605 Coliseum...
Tech Tidbits: Chance at Winning Season On the Line
There are several measures of success in college athletics. One of the easiest to understand is if the number in the left-hand column (wins) is larger than the number in the right-hand column (losses) at the end of the season. For the two teams that will meet at Thone Stadium...
ATU Public Safety Collecting Toys for Tots
The Arkansas Tech University Department of Public Safety is conducting a Toys for Tots drive for the 2022 holiday season. The drive is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31-Thursday, Dec. 8. Those wishing to donate new and unwrapped toys may drop them off weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the ATU...
