Health Digest

What To Know About Cervical Vertigo

Have you ever felt dizzy, imbalanced, and sick to your stomach for no apparent reason? If you did, you might have experienced cervical vertigo. According to the Cleveland Clinic, cervical vertigo (aka cervicogenic dizziness) can be caused by inflammation or neck and head injuries. Neck pain, dizziness, nausea, visual issues, trouble walking, and a lack of coordination mark cervical vertigo. Unlike regular vertigo, cervical vertigo usually doesn't cause a spinning sensation. Instead, WebMD says cervical vertigo can make you feel light-headed, heavy-headed, faint, or unsteady.
EverydayHealth.com

Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
Medical News Today

What to know about Dercum's disease

Dercum’s disease is a rare connective tissue disorder. A person with the condition develops growths of fatty tissue, or lipomas, that can cause pain when they press on nerve cells or other organs in the body. Doctors do not know what causes the condition, but genetics may play a...
Medical News Today

What to know about hypoparathyroidism

Hypoparathyroidism means that a person’s parathyroid glands do not produce enough parathyroid hormone. This is a relatively rare condition that usually happens because of an injury to or the surgical removal of the parathyroid glands. People with hypoparathyroidism usually develop low blood calcium (hypocalcemia) and high blood phosphate (hyperphosphatemia)....
Medical News Today

What to know about Buteyko breathing

The Buteyko breathing technique is a breathing method that can be used for various purposes. Advocates of Buteyko breathing consider it a natural way to improve health, increase energy and concentration, reduce stress and anxiety levels, and improve sleep quality. Buteyko breathing is a technique that Ukrainian doctor Konstantin Buteyko...
Medical News Today

Methamphetamine: What you should know

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive and illegal psychostimulant drug similar to amphetamine. People use it for its powerful euphoric effects, which are similar to those of cocaine. Methamphetamine. of naturally occurring dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain. The effect lasts longer than those of cocaine, and it is cheaper and...
shefinds

The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut

Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
BGR.com

This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now

Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
CNET

Flu Shot Side Effects: Here's What to Expect

As many folks start traveling and gathering like they did pre-pandemic, scientists are watching our for what they think might be an especially rough flu season in the US. The good news is we have very safe and effective tools for fighting and preventing the flu, caused by the potentially deadly influenza virus, including the flu vaccine.
shefinds

2 Vegetables That Can Actually Damage Your Gut Health, Experts Say

If you frequently struggle with gut issues like gas and bloating, it’s more likely than not that the root of the issue lies somewhere in the beverages you’re drinking or the foods you’re eating. Unfortunately, even foods that are often deemed as great options for your overall health can lead to gut issues and general discomfort—and that includes many otherwise healthy vegetables.
studyfinds.org

Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder

VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
IFLScience

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
cohaitungchi.com

Is Banana Good for Diabetes? Find Out.

Banana is known for its versatility and high nutritional value. However, despite being a healthy fruit, bananas are often considered unhealthy due to their high sugar content. The views on the consumption of bananas by people with diabetes also seem to be divided. While some believe it is unsuitable for people with diabetes due to its high sugar level, others swear by its positive effect on blood sugar levels.

