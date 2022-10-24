Read full article on original website
What To Know About Cervical Vertigo
Have you ever felt dizzy, imbalanced, and sick to your stomach for no apparent reason? If you did, you might have experienced cervical vertigo. According to the Cleveland Clinic, cervical vertigo (aka cervicogenic dizziness) can be caused by inflammation or neck and head injuries. Neck pain, dizziness, nausea, visual issues, trouble walking, and a lack of coordination mark cervical vertigo. Unlike regular vertigo, cervical vertigo usually doesn't cause a spinning sensation. Instead, WebMD says cervical vertigo can make you feel light-headed, heavy-headed, faint, or unsteady.
EverydayHealth.com
Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment
There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
Medical News Today
What to know about Dercum's disease
Dercum’s disease is a rare connective tissue disorder. A person with the condition develops growths of fatty tissue, or lipomas, that can cause pain when they press on nerve cells or other organs in the body. Doctors do not know what causes the condition, but genetics may play a...
Medical News Today
What to know about hypoparathyroidism
Hypoparathyroidism means that a person’s parathyroid glands do not produce enough parathyroid hormone. This is a relatively rare condition that usually happens because of an injury to or the surgical removal of the parathyroid glands. People with hypoparathyroidism usually develop low blood calcium (hypocalcemia) and high blood phosphate (hyperphosphatemia)....
Medical News Today
What to know about Buteyko breathing
The Buteyko breathing technique is a breathing method that can be used for various purposes. Advocates of Buteyko breathing consider it a natural way to improve health, increase energy and concentration, reduce stress and anxiety levels, and improve sleep quality. Buteyko breathing is a technique that Ukrainian doctor Konstantin Buteyko...
Blood pressure, heart condition medication recalled after labels were switched
A packaging mix-up has led to the recall of a blood pressure medication and a second medication designed to lower the risk of having a stroke or serious heart problems, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports. Golden State Medical Supply has recalled bottles of Atenolol, a blood pressure medication,...
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
Medical News Today
Methamphetamine: What you should know
Methamphetamine is a highly addictive and illegal psychostimulant drug similar to amphetamine. People use it for its powerful euphoric effects, which are similar to those of cocaine. Methamphetamine. of naturally occurring dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain. The effect lasts longer than those of cocaine, and it is cheaper and...
The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut
Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now
Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
Pfizer's Covid drug Paxlovid - which was used to treat Biden - can cause deadly blood clots, study warns
Pfizer’s flagship Covid drug can have dangerous interactions with common medications, a review has found. Paxlovid gained emergency use authorization in the US in December last year as an antiviral drug to treat mild to moderate Covid in high-risk patients. It has been given to millions of vulnerable Americans...
CNET
Flu Shot Side Effects: Here's What to Expect
As many folks start traveling and gathering like they did pre-pandemic, scientists are watching our for what they think might be an especially rough flu season in the US. The good news is we have very safe and effective tools for fighting and preventing the flu, caused by the potentially deadly influenza virus, including the flu vaccine.
Urgent warning to anyone who uses an electric heater over dangerous side effect
AS temperatures drop and we head into winter, many people will be plugging in their electric heaters. However, medics have now warned against the dangerous side effects of continuously using the artificial warmers. A new case report, published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) revealed the negative impact...
2 Vegetables That Can Actually Damage Your Gut Health, Experts Say
If you frequently struggle with gut issues like gas and bloating, it’s more likely than not that the root of the issue lies somewhere in the beverages you’re drinking or the foods you’re eating. Unfortunately, even foods that are often deemed as great options for your overall health can lead to gut issues and general discomfort—and that includes many otherwise healthy vegetables.
studyfinds.org
Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder
VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
Use of marijuana, meth, cocaine, and opiate could increase the risk of irregular heart rhythm
A large-scale study conducted by researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, (UCSF) on more than 23 million people has found that some commonly used and abused drugs may have a previously unknown adverse effect on heart health. The mentioned effect is the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AF),...
How Long Does COVID Immunity Last With The New Bivalent Booster?
There's a new COVID-19 shot that targets omicron and its subvariants. But does your protection fade after a certain amount of time?
IFLScience
Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public
As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
cohaitungchi.com
Is Banana Good for Diabetes? Find Out.
Banana is known for its versatility and high nutritional value. However, despite being a healthy fruit, bananas are often considered unhealthy due to their high sugar content. The views on the consumption of bananas by people with diabetes also seem to be divided. While some believe it is unsuitable for people with diabetes due to its high sugar level, others swear by its positive effect on blood sugar levels.
