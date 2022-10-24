ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
107.9 Jack FM

Where To Find Wyoming’s Best FREE Campsites

If you love the great outdoors you know that Wyoming is filled with hidden places that are some of the most beautiful that North America has to offer. Did you know that there are many outdoor places in Wyoming where camping is free?. You'll just need to know how to...
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

Watch How Tough Wyoming Ranching Life Can Be

One thing we've learned over the years is that the ranching lifestyle isn't for everyone. As a matter of fact, the stories you hear from some Ranchers are more like horror stories. Loss of cattle, water shortages, dry summers, beef prices, natural disasters and going bankrupt are all concerns many, if not all, ranches go through at some point of time.
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed

The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

Visit Wyoming Once And You’ll Fall In Love

There's no doubt you've seen videos, pictures and heard stories from people that fell in love with Wyoming after just one visit. Heck, that's my story too. I was 12 and visited with my grandparents and always knew I'd live her someday. I particularly enjoy when I see the reaction...
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

New Study Ranks Wyoming in the Top 20 ‘Safest States in America’

Other than the beauty, the relatively small population, hunting and outdoor sports, the safety of raising a family in Wyoming is definitely one of the appeal of our wonderful state. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2022’s Safest States in America" and Wyoming ranked very well....
107.9 Jack FM

Dear Wyoming Fall Lovers: It Is Time for Us Winter People Now

You've had since August (which, in my opinion, was way too early), to enjoy your pumpkin spice everything and nice Autumn weather. It is our time now!. Of course, when I saw "our", I'm speaking of this wonderful group of people that actually enjoy the winter months more than any other time of the year. Yes, I am indeed one of these people.
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

Youth-Only Pheasant Hunting Days Ahead in Wyoming

While two of the days have already passed, there are still a handful ahead. The Springer Special Pheasant Hunt's last youth-only day is on October 29. The regular pheasant season opens Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 31. Pheasants will be stocked throughout most of the regular season. Pheasants are...
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

Wyoming DEQ Earns Abandoned Mine Reclamation Award

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) earned the Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement award on October 17. Wyoming won the award for reclamation work at Hanna Elementary School and the adjacent high school football field and track in Carbon County, Wyoming, where they addressed issues that caused subsidence shrinking on and around the area.
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

Disease Outbreak Affects Wyoming’s Bighorn Sheep

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department discovered a disease outbreak in the Devil's Canyon bighorn sheep herd northeast of Lovell, according to a news release on their site. A landowner reported the dieoff in addition to a mortality signal from a GPS collared bighorn sheep in the herd. “Since Oct....
LOVELL, WY
107.9 Jack FM

VIDEO: First Snow Frosts Casper Mountain on Sunday

This year, for the first time in a long time, Casper really got a pretty incredible fall. We got the trees. We got the leaves. We got the colors of the wind. But it was only a matter of time before the Wyoming Winter reared its ugly head. And that's exactly what happened on Sunday in various parts of central Wyoming, including on top of Casper Mountain.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

REVISION: Motorcycle Crash Near Wheatland, 1 Dead, 1 Injured

A Colorado woman died in a motorcycle accident near Wheatland around 12:40 AM on Saturday, October 22nd. Angela Mills, 41, of Colorado, was riding with Dustin Parks, 38, when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and exited the roadway, striking a wooden post and a temporary construction sign, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report.
WHEATLAND, WY
107.9 Jack FM

107.9 Jack FM

Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://jackfmcasper.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy