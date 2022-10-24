ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KIXS FM 108

Terrified Worker Jumps Into a Strangers Car During a Shooting

A panhandler in San Antonio wound up dead after becoming seriously violent and aggressive in a parking lot. According to family members, 26-year-old Alfredo Gonzalez struggled with mental health and drug addiction. Early this week, Gonzalez went over to a family member's house and became aggressive after demanding they let him inside.
KSAT 12

Police: Man attacked his own family, stabbing wife, 2 children

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say an attack on a woman and two young children inside their East Side apartment early Friday appears to be related to family violence. They found the victims, a 31-year-old woman and her children, a four-year old girl and five-year-old boy, inside their home at the Olive Park apartments.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'We're pleading for help': San Antonio neighbors say one man is behind a string of violence at local townhomes

SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors in a northeast side community say they are living a nightmare, and they say it’s all because of one man who refuses to leave. According to online court records, Jonathan Cruz Castro was out on bond for other felony charges when he was arrested Wednesday for attacking a man at The St. Charles Townhomes near Loop 410 and Harry Wurzbach.
KTSA

San Antonio police want to identify west side armed robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department wants to identify a suspect connected to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store on the west side. Investigators say the man captured in surveillance video walked into the store in the 6100 block of West Commerce Street and pulled out a handgun. He then pointed it at the clerk and demanded money from the registers.
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested after stabbing his wife and two young children, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after he stabbed his wife and his two young children at an East Side apartment complex. Police said they got a call just before 3 a.m. Friday from a neighbor at the Olive Park Apartments off Burleson Street near North Hackberry Street. They told police they could hear fighting going on inside that apartment.
