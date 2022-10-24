Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio attempting to block release of public information related to shooting of teen by SAPD officer
SAN ANTONIO – Officials with the city of San Antonio are attempting to withhold the release of public information related to the case of teenager Erik Cantu, who was shot by a San Antonio police officer earlier this month. Cantu, 17, was shot by ex-San Antonio Police Department officer...
Terrified Worker Jumps Into a Strangers Car During a Shooting
A panhandler in San Antonio wound up dead after becoming seriously violent and aggressive in a parking lot. According to family members, 26-year-old Alfredo Gonzalez struggled with mental health and drug addiction. Early this week, Gonzalez went over to a family member's house and became aggressive after demanding they let him inside.
KSAT 12
Police: Man attacked his own family, stabbing wife, 2 children
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say an attack on a woman and two young children inside their East Side apartment early Friday appears to be related to family violence. They found the victims, a 31-year-old woman and her children, a four-year old girl and five-year-old boy, inside their home at the Olive Park apartments.
'We're pleading for help': San Antonio neighbors say one man is behind a string of violence at local townhomes
SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors in a northeast side community say they are living a nightmare, and they say it’s all because of one man who refuses to leave. According to online court records, Jonathan Cruz Castro was out on bond for other felony charges when he was arrested Wednesday for attacking a man at The St. Charles Townhomes near Loop 410 and Harry Wurzbach.
Mother and her teen son shot on north side
SAN ANTONIO — A mother and her teenaged son were shot and injured on the north side Tuesday evening, San Antonio police said. Law enforcement was called out around 6:15 p.m to a home on Alametos Street. An officer at the scene said that a 34-year-old woman and her...
Parents of Erik Cantu say son was 'targeted' on 'Good Morning America'
The parents believe their son was profiled because he is Hispanic.
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for shooting man multiple times over $10 on Northwest Side, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested for shooting a man several times because he owed him $10, according to court documents. Bexar County Jail records show Jemie Kamanzi, 29, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an incident on Aug. 17 in the 4100 block of Gardendale on the Northwest Side.
KTSA
San Antonio police want to identify west side armed robbery suspect
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department wants to identify a suspect connected to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store on the west side. Investigators say the man captured in surveillance video walked into the store in the 6100 block of West Commerce Street and pulled out a handgun. He then pointed it at the clerk and demanded money from the registers.
H-E-B Customer Stabbed At Self-Checkout Kiosk As Police Hunt Suspect
Police said the victim did not know the attacker who stabbed him while he was buying his groceries, and an investigation has been launched.
KSAT 12
Registration sticker expired for 13 years leads to fugitive arrest, Jourdanton police say
JOURDANTON, Texas – A registration sticker that was 13 years out of date led to the arrest of one man sought on a warrant out of Bexar County, according to the Jourdanton Police Department. Charles Fields, of San Antonio, was pulled over on Monday night because of that expired...
KSAT 12
2 adults, 2 children found stabbed at apartment just east of downtown, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after four members of a family, including two children, were found with stab wounds just east of downtown early Friday morning. Officers were called just before 3 a.m. to the 500 block of Burleson Street, not far from North Hackberry Street...
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after stabbing his wife and two young children, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after he stabbed his wife and his two young children at an East Side apartment complex. Police said they got a call just before 3 a.m. Friday from a neighbor at the Olive Park Apartments off Burleson Street near North Hackberry Street. They told police they could hear fighting going on inside that apartment.
KSAT 12
How Satanic Panic led a 10-year-old son to falsely accuse his father
Last week we took a closer look at “Satanic Panic” and how it affected thousands across the country in the ‘80s and ‘90s, including the case of a San Antonio man. Melvin Quinney was accused of being in a satanic cult and sexually assaulting two of his children.
58-year-old Texas man charged with trafficking in New Braunfels
A 58-year-old Texas man accused of human trafficking was arrested by New Braunfels police Friday.
Mother wants answers from school after sixth grader went to hospital stabbed with a pencil
SAN ANTONIO — On October 18, Priscilla Ramirez was already driving to KIPP Aspire Academy to pick up another student. When she arrived, however, the mother was in for a shock. Ramirez told us school staff asked her to go to the nurse's office for her 11-year-old son. When...
Father searching for Texas man who rescued his son
An Arkansas father says his son is alive thanks to a Texas man who pulled him from a burning car following a crash.
news4sanantonio.com
Fight over shoes leads to deadly shooting, man arrested for murder, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for the murder of a woman who was shot to death during an argument about shoes at a corner store over the weekend, according to the San Antonio police. Around 6:05 p.m. police arrived at Pic Nic located at 919 Guadalupe...
Off-duty deputy arrested for domestic violence, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was arrested for assault with bodily injury early Monday morning after she elbowed her partner in his face, officials say. Angelica Flores reportedly started an argument with her partner inside her home, which then became physical around...
KSAT 12
Mother, teenage son shot in front of home north of downtown, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old mother and her 16-year-old son are hospitalized in critical condition, and a possible suspect is in custody after a shooting at a home north of downtown, according to San Antonio police. The shooting was reported Tuesday evening in the 800 block of Alametos, west...
KSAT 12
Preteen student arrested after making terroristic threats in Converse, police say
CONVERSE, Texas – A 12-year-old was arrested Saturday after making terroristic threats to an IDEA campus, according to Converse police. On Oct. 20, Converse PD says a concerned guardian reported suspicious behavior from a student she only knew by their first name. The guardian told police that the student...
