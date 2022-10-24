ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers introduce new Manager Bruce Bochy

By Nick Lentz
 4 days ago

Rangers introduce new Manager Bruce Bochy 05:33

Arlington, Texas (CBSDFW.com) - Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy spoke at Globe Life Field Monday morning.

Bochy is the 20th full-time manager of the Rangers. He's one of 10 managers in Major League history to have at least three World Series titles.

The 67-year-old Bochy hasn't managed since 2019, when he stepped away after 13 seasons and those World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants, the first of which was a five-game win over Texas in 2010. Rangers general manager Chris Young played for Bochy with San Diego in 2006.

"As we went through the interview process, Bruce's passion and excitement about returning to the dugout was very evident," Young said. "It became clear he was the ideal individual to lead our club as we continue to build a championship culture here in Arlington."

Bochy has won 2,003 games as a manager, 951 with San Diego from 1995 to 2006 and 1,052 with San Francisco from 2007-19.

