Operation Joy registration now open; NPD prepared to help with broken car lights; Human rights presentation set for Wednesday

kymnradio.net
Walz touts Northfield as ‘destination’ and ‘economic driver;’ Nelson discusses intricacies of Sunday grass fire
Governor Tim Walz brought members of the Northfield business community together yesterday, to hear about the struggles and. challenges they are facing in a post-pandemic business climate. Flanked by Department of Employment of Education, and Northfield Native Steve Grove, as well as Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell, Walz spoke with Chris...
Walz visits Northfield; Hillmann discusses test scores; Winter Market will begin November 5th
Governor Tim Walz will be in Northfield this morning to preside over a small business roundtable discussion. with local business owners. The federal government has approved Minnesota for up to $97 million in small business financing support, which will allow the state Department of Employment and Economic Development to provide guarantees to enrolled lenders for up to 80% of principal on loans to eligible businesses. Minnesota will receive funds in three disbursements over several years; the initial disbursement from the US Treasury is approximately $29.5 million.
ArtZany: NHS Production of The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, 10-28-22
Today in the ArtZany Radio studio Paula Granquist welcomes Director Bob Gregory-Bjorklund and students from the Northfield High School Theater production of The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane. Art Zany 10-28-22 - NHS - Edward Tulane. Art Zany 10-28-22 - NHS - Edward Tulane. Performances at Northfield High School Auditorium:
School board hears results of high school improvement survey; Dundas looking to fill a police officer position; NH+C offers reasons to get boosted
On Monday Night, the Northfield School Board received the results of a survey taken by the firm of Morris. Leatherman that measured the public desire to make improvements to the Northfield High School facilities. Northfield Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Matt Hillmann, said the survey was taken by 400 registered voters...
Mayor Pownell and Teresa Jensen discuss Riverwalk Market Fair
Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell and Riverwalk Market Fair Board Chair Teresa. Jensen talk about the Riverwalk Market Fair expansion into the cold weather months. It will be held on Saturdays 10am-2 pm in the former Northfield News building on 5th Street November 5-December 17.
Candidate Interviews
Tune in on Thursday (Oct. 27th), Monday (Oct. 31st), & Tuesday (Nov. 1st) at 9am when candidate interviews will be broadcast on KYMN Radio. Below is the list of candidate interviews, check back each day for new interviews. Northfield City Council Candidates (Broadcast on Oct. 27th):. Logan Wells is the...
