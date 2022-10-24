Read full article on original website
Related
theproxyreport.com
Office of Student Engagement has calendar of campus events
MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3) — For something entertaining to do at Western Illinois University, students can check out the Office of Student Engagement. The department hosts events throughout the academic year. The mission of the Office of Student Engagement is to provide students with practical, educational and leadership opportunities that complement the academic experience and foster a sense of belonging. The OSE is located on the first floor of the University Union. Co-programming Director Alexandra Leezer said the office focuses on engagement.
theproxyreport.com
Educational pumpkin display hosted at WIU library
A Western Illinois University tradition is back again for another fall season. The pumpkin variety show is on display on the second floor of malpass library. It showcases 10 different varieties of pumpkins you may not see every day, along with information about each one. The educational display of pumpkin...
theproxyreport.com
Café y Hablamos is a safe space to speak Spanish
MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3) — Casa Latina offers the event Café y Hablamos each month at the Casa Latina Lounge, in the Multicultural Center at Western Illinois University. This activity consists of having a safe space to speak Spanish on campus while having coffee and sweets. Joseph Tellez, better...
theproxyreport.com
Macomb gym named best place to workout in town
MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3) — Best Gym in Macomb was awarded to Mactown fitness, a CrossFit style gym located in Macomb Illinois. Mactown offers memberships that include classes taught by licensed trainers. Personal training and consultation sessions are also available to focus on specific needs. Mactown trainer and coach Hanna Skitson said the gym has a lot of options on the activities members can participate in.
theproxyreport.com
Flu shot clinic available for WIU students
A flu shot clinic is open from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on November first and third for students. Students will need to bring a WIU student ID card. WIU school of nursing students will be administering the vaccine. Flu vaccinations reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalizations, and the spread...
theproxyreport.com
Men’s Soccer Remains Unbeaten in the Last Four
MACOMB, IL- Western Illinois men’s soccer gains a crucial win on the road over the St. Thomas Tommies on Saturday Oct. 22. Captain Kyle Owen went from the starting center back to the core of the Leathernecks attack in their most recent games where he has been starting at striker. Owen has scored three in the last four games for the Neck’s and has had a noticeable impact on the scoreboard.
Comments / 0