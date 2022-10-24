ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Upper Hand Salon can help all your hair wishes come true!

HOUSTON — The Upper Hand Salon's most recent win at the U.S. Global Creative Awards is a testament to how a visit to their salon is a life altering experience!. Call The Upper Hand now at 713-520-0772 to book your appointment or visit them online at theupperhand.com. You can...
New Toy Alert: Gel Blaster

HOUSTON — What is a Gel Blaster?. The next evolution of fun! Gel Blasters are new revolutionary toy blasters that blast non-toxic, eco-friendly, gellets®. They're safe for people, pets and the environment!. Gellets® are colorful absorbent beads that disintegrate on contact and begin their dehydration process, leaving no...
List: High water on Houston-area roads

HOUSTON — A line of storms that moved over the Houston area is causing big problems on the roadways. We're getting reports from Houston Transtar of high water on Houston area roads. Below is a list of the roads with high water as of 4 p.m. Friday. IH-10 East...
HIDDEN GEM: Houston's blue tile signs

HOUSTON — They’re on beers and bars, shirts and cards, but blue tiles got their start on Houston curbs. "The blue tiles are the mosaic street signs that initially started while the city started," Houstonian Joey Sanchez said. Started paving streets, that is. Forget the green signs we’re...
Literacy Now 14th Annual Magnums Make A Difference Gala

HOUSTON — Literacy Now is dedicated to transforming communities by empowering children and families through literacy, leadership and life skills. To learn more about Literacy Now's programs, mission and ways you can support visit their website for more details.
Houston church vandalized and stolen from at least 12 times over six months

HOUSTON — A Houston church known for its community outreach is struggling after being the target of thieves and vandals several times in recent months. Hunter Memorial Church of God in Christ sits on the corner of Airline Drive and Neyland Street in north Houston. From the outside, it looks like the neighborhood beacon that it has been for decades. However, from the inside, it’s clear the church has taken a beating.
Cold front arrives Friday ahead of World Series Game 1. Here's how the weather could impact your commute

HOUSTON — The first pitch of Game 1 of the World Series happens at 7:03 p.m. on Friday at Minute Maid Park when the Astros meet the Phillies. Don't get your hopes high on the roof being open. There is a chance of rain in the forecast and although it will push through and be completely out of downtown by game time, a stray lingering shower is a possibility.
HOUSTON, TX

