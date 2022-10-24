Read full article on original website
The Upper Hand Salon can help all your hair wishes come true!
HOUSTON — The Upper Hand Salon's most recent win at the U.S. Global Creative Awards is a testament to how a visit to their salon is a life altering experience!. Call The Upper Hand now at 713-520-0772 to book your appointment or visit them online at theupperhand.com. You can...
Cadillac Shaping: Houston -- Safir Ali | Sponsored content
For Safir Ali, dry cleaning is in his blood. Growing up, Safir spent a lot of his time at his family's dry cleaning business.
New Toy Alert: Gel Blaster
HOUSTON — What is a Gel Blaster?. The next evolution of fun! Gel Blasters are new revolutionary toy blasters that blast non-toxic, eco-friendly, gellets®. They're safe for people, pets and the environment!. Gellets® are colorful absorbent beads that disintegrate on contact and begin their dehydration process, leaving no...
Too many animals forcing shelter to euthanize more animals, BARC says
HOUSTON — Houston’s BARC animal shelter said Thursday it's being forced to euthanize more animals due to ongoing capacity issues. More than 250 animals at the shelter are in need of a home. "This is not the first time this year that we're having to tell the public...
List: High water on Houston-area roads
HOUSTON — A line of storms that moved over the Houston area is causing big problems on the roadways. We're getting reports from Houston Transtar of high water on Houston area roads. Below is a list of the roads with high water as of 4 p.m. Friday. IH-10 East...
Phobia Haunted Houses has 10 terrifying haunts ready for you, do you dare to enter?
HOUSTON — Phobia Haunted Houses are a family based attraction for people who like a bit of thrill and excitement. They have been scaring guests since 1996 at their original 290 location. However, they now have two different locations. One at 5250 South Sam Houston Parkway, and their brand...
HIDDEN GEM: Houston's blue tile signs
HOUSTON — They’re on beers and bars, shirts and cards, but blue tiles got their start on Houston curbs. "The blue tiles are the mosaic street signs that initially started while the city started," Houstonian Joey Sanchez said. Started paving streets, that is. Forget the green signs we’re...
'You can do anything!' | Lizzo shoutouts the Elsik High School band at Houston concert
HOUSTON — There is a whole lot of buzz about Lizzo’s hometown show here in Houston Wednesday night. There were some very special guests were in the Toyota Center crowd. Lizzo attended Elsik High School in Alief, and the Mighty Ram Band was in the house!. The band...
Houston forecast: Friday storms likely ahead of cold front
Prepare for a rainy Friday as a cold front pushes through the area. Storms are likely to start early morning and last throughout the day. Street ponding is possible.
Downtown Houston security on alert as World Series gets started
HOUSTON — It's been one heck of a postseason run so far for the Houston Astros and the stage is set for Game 1 on Friday. The Houston Police Department rolled out security plans for the fourth World Series run in six years. "This is nothing new to us,"...
Traffic alert: Traffic backup on northbound lanes of 59 at Chimney Rock due to HAZMAT incident
HOUSTON — A crash on the Southwest Freeway had traffic backed up on Wednesday. According to Houston TranStar, a two-vehicle crash at Chimney Rock had five center lanes and the right shoulder blocked off. The crash was verified around 12:30 p.m. It was cleared around 3 p.m. It's unclear...
HPD: Man dead after his car was shot at multiple times while leaving apartment complex
HOUSTON — A man is dead after his car was shot at multiple times while leaving an apartment complex Thursday night, police said. Houston police said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Sampson Street near Southmore Boulevard and 288. Police said the man was shot during the incident...
CenterPoint blames NW Harris County power outages on 'wildlife interference'
CYPRESS, Texas — People who live in northwest Harris County told KHOU 11 News their power has been temporarily going on and off for weeks and they're frustrated they haven't been able to get answers about the power surges. “It was literally like someone was messing with the lights,"...
Astros skeleton crew: No bones about it, this Halloween display will tickle your funny bone
HOUSTON — If you love the Houston Astros and Halloween, the elaborate and very "humerus" decorations in Patty Norman's yard are sure to tickle your funny bone. No bones about it, the Astros-themed skeleton crew is a winner with batters, fielders and even umpires. "Tibia" honest, the Norman family...
Literacy Now 14th Annual Magnums Make A Difference Gala
HOUSTON — Literacy Now is dedicated to transforming communities by empowering children and families through literacy, leadership and life skills. To learn more about Literacy Now's programs, mission and ways you can support visit their website for more details.
Houston SPCA offering $5K reward for information leading to arrest of animal abuse suspect
HOUSTON — The Houston SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for abusing a dog. The SPCA said someone tightly wrapped a hair tie around the snout of a chihuahua mix puppy, causing severe swelling and a deep laceration to the bone.
Houston Forecast: Cold front could bring strong to severe storms today
Right now, the main concern is gusty, damaging winds. However, isolated tornadoes and hail are also possible.
Houston church vandalized and stolen from at least 12 times over six months
HOUSTON — A Houston church known for its community outreach is struggling after being the target of thieves and vandals several times in recent months. Hunter Memorial Church of God in Christ sits on the corner of Airline Drive and Neyland Street in north Houston. From the outside, it looks like the neighborhood beacon that it has been for decades. However, from the inside, it’s clear the church has taken a beating.
Cold front arrives Friday ahead of World Series Game 1. Here's how the weather could impact your commute
HOUSTON — The first pitch of Game 1 of the World Series happens at 7:03 p.m. on Friday at Minute Maid Park when the Astros meet the Phillies. Don't get your hopes high on the roof being open. There is a chance of rain in the forecast and although it will push through and be completely out of downtown by game time, a stray lingering shower is a possibility.
