Read full article on original website
Related
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
Brittney Griner news – update: WNBA star heads to penal colony where abuse, forced work common
A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession. Tuesday’s denial paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a prison colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release. In her final statement delivered via video from a detention centre outside Moscow, Griner emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Economy showing signs of improvement; Skechers boots Ye; Musk declares himself 'Chief Twitt' | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The problems have hardly gone away. Inflation, still near a 40-year high, is punishing households. Rising interest rates have derailed the housing market and threaten to inflict broader damage. And the outlook for the world economy grows bleaker the longer that Russia’s war against Ukraine drags on. But for now anyway, the U.S. economy has likely returned to growth after having shrunk in each of the first two quarters of 2022.
Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” The assault on the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi injected new uneasiness into the nation’s already toxic political climate, just 11 days before the midterm elections. It carried chilling echoes of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, when rioters chanted menacingly for the speaker as they rampaged through the halls trying to halt certification of Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. Speaker Pelosi, who was in Washington at the time of the California attack, arrived in San Francisco late Friday and went straight to the hospital where her husband was being treated for injuries. “This was not a random act. This was intentional. And it’s wrong,” said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott.
Statesville Record & Landmark
The death of Leslie Jordan, Britain's new prime minister, a school shooting in St. Louis, and more top news
From the death of beloved celebrity Leslie Jordan, to the installation of Rishi Sunak as Britain's newest prime minister, here's some of the top news from the last week. Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67. Updated 21 hrs ago. The death of actor Leslie Jordan; multiple dead, injured...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Musk makes 1st moves after Twitter takeover; auto prices begin to fall; World Series starts tonight
Today is Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Friday, Oct....
Obama says 'democracy on the ballot' in Georgia early voting rally
The former president implored people to avoid "tuning out" in the midterm elections and vote for Democrats to tackle issues like inflation currently facing America.
Conspiracy-filled blog bearing alleged Pelosi attacker's name pulled offline
A blog bearing the name of the man who allegedly broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and attacked her husband early Friday morning has been taken down. The website was filled with racist, homophobic, sexist and transphobic posts that rail against the government, big tech, Hollywood, feminists and scores of other targets, but now includes a message saying it has been "archived or suspended" for violating the platform's terms of service. ...
Comments / 0