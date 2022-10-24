Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
iPhone growth in China outstrips declining smartphone market by a large margin
Market analysis shows the biggest smartphone vendors in China saw steep year-over-year declines in Q3 2022, while Apple's iPhone shipments grew by 36%. The global market is in decline and analysts have been predicting difficult times for the smartphone market specifically. China is a huge market for Apple, and the company faces fierce competition from a variety of Android vendors.
Putin has been watching and waiting for this moment in Washington
For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has waited and watched, hoping for a fracturing of the remarkable Washington consensus built by President Joe Biden on the need to do everything it takes to defend democracy in Ukraine.
Bolsonaro, Lula trade blows in bruising final Brazil election debate
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist election rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, traded barbs late on Friday in their final televised debate ahead of Sunday’s tense runoff vote.
Apple Insider
Apple confirms older operating system patches aren't as comprehensive as latest updates
Old Apple operating systems receive periodic updates to patch security vulnerabilities, but Apple says only the latest OS updates are fully protected. Apple hasn't been specific about its security update practices before. It was...
Apple Insider
Apple stocks rising fast as other Big Tech firms fall hard
Following its quarterly earnings report, Apple has seen its stocks go up 7% — and seemingly rising — while all other Big Tech firms have seen steep declines. Apple reported that it...
