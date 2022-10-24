ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone growth in China outstrips declining smartphone market by a large margin

Market analysis shows the biggest smartphone vendors in China saw steep year-over-year declines in Q3 2022, while Apple's iPhone shipments grew by 36%. The global market is in decline and analysts have been predicting difficult times for the smartphone market specifically. China is a huge market for Apple, and the company faces fierce competition from a variety of Android vendors.
Apple confirms older operating system patches aren't as comprehensive as latest updates

Apple hasn't been specific about its security update practices before.
Apple stocks rising fast as other Big Tech firms fall hard

Following its quarterly earnings report, Apple has seen its stocks go up 7% — and seemingly rising — while all other Big Tech firms have seen steep declines.

