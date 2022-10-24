Tom Watson, former CBS executive LeslieAnne Wade terminate marriage after three months

Tom Watson and longtime CBS Sports executive LeslieAnne Wade announced their engagement in May and were soon after married in July. Just a few months later, it appears the couple has separated.

Watson and Wade – who have known each other for 15 years – said their vows before traveling to the Open Championship at St. Andrews this summer, but according to Wade, an “unexpected illness” got in the way.

“Over the past few months I have been focused singularly on a challenging road through unexpected illness. Tom has been supportive including making sure I have the best possible care. I am beyond grateful to him and blessed that I will make complete and full recovery,” Wade shared via a Twitter post. “Sadly, the inability to launch and build our relationship properly in these early days forces us to terminate our marriage. He will always mean the world to me and our connection is forever.”

Watson, 73, won 39 times on the PGA Tour and claimed eight major titles to complete his Hall-of-Fame career. His late wife, Hilary, died after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer in 2019. A widely-respected fixture in the golf world for decades, Wade served as Senior Vice President of Communications at CBS Sports and has since co-founded White Tee Partners, a women-owned marketing agency. Her first marriage ended in divorce some years ago.