Tom Watson, former CBS executive LeslieAnne Wade terminate marriage after three months

By Adam Woodard
 4 days ago
Tom Watson and longtime CBS Sports executive LeslieAnne Wade announced their engagement in May and were soon after married in July. Just a few months later, it appears the couple has separated.

Watson and Wade – who have known each other for 15 years – said their vows before traveling to the Open Championship at St. Andrews this summer, but according to Wade, an “unexpected illness” got in the way.

“Over the past few months I have been focused singularly on a challenging road through unexpected illness. Tom has been supportive including making sure I have the best possible care. I am beyond grateful to him and blessed that I will make complete and full recovery,” Wade shared via a Twitter post. “Sadly, the inability to launch and build our relationship properly in these early days forces us to terminate our marriage. He will always mean the world to me and our connection is forever.”

Watson, 73, won 39 times on the PGA Tour and claimed eight major titles to complete his Hall-of-Fame career. His late wife, Hilary, died after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer in 2019. A widely-respected fixture in the golf world for decades, Wade served as Senior Vice President of Communications at CBS Sports and has since co-founded White Tee Partners, a women-owned marketing agency. Her first marriage ended in divorce some years ago.

Steven Beuving
4d ago

why did you get married then. 3 Months only. And all because of a illness. Something is strange about this. what's up with people divorcing their wives when there's an illness? Albert pujols did the same thing to his wife. she had some kind of an illness and they divorced. so confused about people

Kim
4d ago

A medical condition led to their separation? It must be something very intimate where she felt it was best to sever ties.

Craig Graham
4d ago

Something doesn't smell quite right here. I always liked Tom Watson and thought he and her made a good couple. Maybe the WHOLE truth will come out. The best to them both.

