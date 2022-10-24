ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

TGIF! Stocks closing out week with a pop thanks to Apple and oil

Stocks rallied heading into the weekend, despite lousy results from Amazon. Solid earnings from Apple and oil giants Chevron and Exxon Mobil were enough to counter the weak outlook from the retail and cloud giant. The Dow, which has Apple and Chevron as two of its 30 members, surged more...
Twitter confirms completion of Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition deal

Elon Musk has completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the company confirmed in a securities filing Friday, putting the world's richest man in charge of one of the world's most influential social media platforms. The company said the deal "became effective" on Thursday, as part of a filing notifying...
A key market indicator is signaling a recession

Recession worries continue to haunt Wall Street. A key indicator in the bond market is flashing signs of a potential downturn. The spread between super short-term 3-month Treasury yields and the benchmark 10-year yield briefly inverted late Tuesday and did so again Wednesday. That means that yields for shorter-term bonds were higher than longer-term ones. Both are currently hovering around 4%.
McDonald's stock hits all time high

McDonald's stock hit an all time high Friday as Wall Street cheered the company's third quarter results. The share price hit about $274 on Friday, a jump of roughly 3% for the day.
PTC Therapeutics Grabs Up to $1 Billion, but There's a Catch

The biotech sector has been whacked during the stock market correction, but companies with approved drug products have generally fared much better than early-stage peers. That doesn't provide complete protection though.
GM pauses advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk takeover

General Motors is pausing its advertising on Twitter now that the social media platform is owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the company said in a statement Friday. The nation's largest automaker said that it is making the change while it evaluates "Twitter's new direction." It said it will still utilize the platform to interact with customers but will not pay for advertising.

