Arizona State

Jacob
4d ago

We can do both. If we rebuild the industry here at home we can defend t Taiwan without risk of the economy collapsing. we would then help Taiwan rebuild when we win the war.

4d ago

Cool, they build a manufacturing facility here and then America is producing the chips they say America can’t produce. Then China invades Taiwan and all of their manufacturing moves here. Send the only country doomed to fail is China.

andrew
3d ago

manufacturing especially high tech like this never should've been allowed to have been outsourced in the first place.

