KLTV
Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport crawfish restaurant
LAKEPORT, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler cab crashed into a Gregg County restaurant Friday afternoon. It happened at Crawfish Cove at the intersection of Highways 149 and 322. The restaurant was closed at the time. According to DPS, the truck was northbound on Highway 149. The truck hydroplaned and went...
Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor
It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
5 arrested after Rusk County investigators recover stolen property from 3 East Texas counties
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Five people have been arrested after Rusk County investigators recovered multiple stolen items, such as sports memorabilia, a truck and trailer, from across three East Texas counties. The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said deputies responded to a recent home invasion robbery, where a...
2 arrested after East Texas robbery, accused of holding man at gunpoint
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested after a home invasion and robbery in Rusk County, according to officials. Officials said on Oct. 10 a man was held at gunpoint by two people who robbed him. The investigation was apart of the sheriff’s office new S.P.E.A.R. initiative. “During the continued follow-up investigation, […]
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Van (Van,TX)
According to the Van Fire Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Van on Thursday. The crash happened on I-20, near FM 314. According to the Police, a dump truck and an unknown vehicle were involved in the collision.
KLTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle crash at Old Jacksonville and Loop 323
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck is slowing traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler Wednesday night. The wreck happened at around 9:30 and was listed with Tyler police as a major hit and run crash. Tyler Fire Department and Tyler Police Department are at the scene, as are UT EMS.
Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
1 Pedestrian Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Henderson (Henderson, TX)
According to the Henderson Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Henderson on Wednesday. The crash happened on Highway 79 in front of a Dairy Queen. According to the Fire Department, a vehicle and an unknown pedestrian were involved in the collision.
Traffic shut down on Highway 322 in Gregg County because of HAZMAT incident
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Traffic is shut down on Highway 322 in Gregg County Thursday due to an active HAZMAT incident in the area of Johnny Clark Road and Highway 322. The Gregg County Sheriff's Office said deputies are currently evacuating the area as a precaution. Traffic will be shut down on Highway 322 from FM 2011 to FM 2204.
6 People Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Flint (Flint, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Flint. The officials stated that the crash happened on County Road 1215 at around 7 a.m.
Tragic Crane Accident Leaves 1 Dead at this Texas Chemical Plant
A tragic accident left one worker dead at a Texas chemical plant. Nestled inside Longview, Texas is Eastman Chemical Co. The chemical plant is the largest industrial employer in the area employing around 1,500 workers. Joyce Crane is a crane service company with over 160 workers on its team. Some...
Area deemed safe after hazmat incident shuts down roads in Gregg County, causes evacuation
UPDATE: The evacuation order has been lifted, and officials said the area has been deemed safe. GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The area of Johnny Clark Road and Highway 322 is site on active hazmat incident on Thursday morning in Gregg County, according to officials. The sheriff’s office said the area is being evacuated as […]
KLTV
City of Longview employee fired, being investigated for credit card abuse
Finally! Coming Soon to the Old LJS Spot in Tyler, TX? Now We Know
We now know what will be coming to the old Long John Silver's location at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas. Obviously for those of us who are sad to have lost a hot spot for picking up those Fish n' More platters with those yummy little crunchy bits in the bottom of the package, losing the Long John Silver's location on Loop 323 in Tyler is a big loss. Granted, there's still the hybrid Long John Silver's/Taco Bell location on South Broadway, but still...
46-Year-Old Caleb Roach Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the Texas Police, a pedestrian accident was reported in Tyler on Tuesday at midnight. The officials stated that a pedestrian crash occurred at the 3700 block of Troup Highway.
cbs19.tv
Hooked on East Texas: Skeeter Boats
KILGORE, Texas — East Texas is home to some of the best fishing lakes in the country. So it made sense, a half a century ago when a boat manufacturer relocated to the Piney Woods. Today, Skeeter Boats in Kilgore in celebrating its 75th anniversary. We got a sneak...
1 arrested after gunfire damages vehicle in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — One person has been arrested on unrelated warrants after gunfire damaged a vehicle Monday night in Longview. Longview police said officers were called to the 600 block of Oak Street in regarding multiple fired gunshots at 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, officers couldn't find any shooting victims but they did locate gunfire damage to a vehicle.
Bond reduced for man accused of drunk driving in crash that killed Smith County deputy
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The bond for a Texas man charged with intoxicated manslaughter in connection to the death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was reduced on Wednesday. Daniel Nyabuto, 21 of Grand Prairie, was originally being held on a $750,000 bond, but the court has since reduced his bond to $500,000. During a […]
Tyler and Marshall PD to hold drug drop-off events
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department and Marshall Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Agency, will be hosting drug drop offs on Saturday for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Tyler PD will hold theirs at Brookshire’s on Rice Road and Marshall PD will have theirs at...
Harrison County man arrested for alleged murder-for-hire plot against wife
According to police, 41-year-old Jarred Johnson was arrested after a citizen contacted the police claiming that Johnson offered money in exchange for his estranged wife's death on October 12.
