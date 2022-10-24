ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KLTV

Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport crawfish restaurant

LAKEPORT, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler cab crashed into a Gregg County restaurant Friday afternoon. It happened at Crawfish Cove at the intersection of Highways 149 and 322. The restaurant was closed at the time. According to DPS, the truck was northbound on Highway 149. The truck hydroplaned and went...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor

It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle crash at Old Jacksonville and Loop 323

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck is slowing traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler Wednesday night. The wreck happened at around 9:30 and was listed with Tyler police as a major hit and run crash. Tyler Fire Department and Tyler Police Department are at the scene, as are UT EMS.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
LONGVIEW, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Finally! Coming Soon to the Old LJS Spot in Tyler, TX? Now We Know

We now know what will be coming to the old Long John Silver's location at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas. Obviously for those of us who are sad to have lost a hot spot for picking up those Fish n' More platters with those yummy little crunchy bits in the bottom of the package, losing the Long John Silver's location on Loop 323 in Tyler is a big loss. Granted, there's still the hybrid Long John Silver's/Taco Bell location on South Broadway, but still...
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

Hooked on East Texas: Skeeter Boats

KILGORE, Texas — East Texas is home to some of the best fishing lakes in the country. So it made sense, a half a century ago when a boat manufacturer relocated to the Piney Woods. Today, Skeeter Boats in Kilgore in celebrating its 75th anniversary. We got a sneak...
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

1 arrested after gunfire damages vehicle in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person has been arrested on unrelated warrants after gunfire damaged a vehicle Monday night in Longview. Longview police said officers were called to the 600 block of Oak Street in regarding multiple fired gunshots at 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, officers couldn't find any shooting victims but they did locate gunfire damage to a vehicle.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Tyler and Marshall PD to hold drug drop-off events

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department and Marshall Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Agency, will be hosting drug drop offs on Saturday for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Tyler PD will hold theirs at Brookshire’s on Rice Road and Marshall PD will have theirs at...
TYLER, TX

