Julia “Judy” Penny Cashwell
Julia “Judy” Penny Cashwell, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away peacefully on October 15, 2022. She had celebrated her 90th Birthday in January and was in good health until receiving a stage 4 cancer diagnosis in September. Julia was born in Raleigh, NC in 1932 to Edward...
Bodie Island Lighthouse 150th anniversary event rescheduled for November 12
Cape Hatteras National Seashore, in partnership with Outer Banks Forever and the Outer Banks Lighthouse Society, will celebrate the 150thanniversary of the lighting of the Bodie Island Lighthouse at 4 p.m. Nov. 12, 2022. First lit on Oct. 1, 1872, the current Bodie Island Lighthouse replaced the previous lighthouse which...
62nd Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair kicks off Friday in Elizabeth City
Make plans to visit the Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 28th, 29th and 30th. This year’s show will be at the Museum of the Albemarle, 501 S Water Street, Elizabeth City, NC. The show will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM and on Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM. Admission is $2 for anyone 12 and over; and there is no admission fee for those under age 12.
Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week: Mush Mouth
The OBX Pet of the Week is Mush Mouth. Mush Mouth is an affectionate three-year-old who was brought in as a stray but has the personality of a house cat, according to shelter staff. She is very vocal and isn’t afraid to ask for what she wants!. This and...
Safety tips offered to trick-or-treaters ahead of Halloween
Halloween is only three days away and in preparation of the spookiest night of the year, the Town of Kill Devil Hills is offering trick-or-treaters and their families some helpful tips on how to stay in tip-top shape while collecting your candy this approaching Monday. The safety tips are as...
‘Clue: On Stage’ performances to begin this evening at COA Elizabeth City; First 2022-23 season production
College of The Albemarle’s “Clue: On Stage” will begin this evening, October 27. This is the first 2022-2023 season production for the College of The Albemarle Student Theatre (COAST). “Clue: On Stage” is based on the Paramount film and the Hasbro board game; the stage show is...
Town of Kill Devil Hills announces 2022 First Flight Holiday Market dates
The Town of Kill Devil Hills humbly announces the 2022 First Flight Holiday Markets taking place during the months of November and December at Aviation Park. The dates for the upcoming markets are as follows:. November 19: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. December 6: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. December...
Hertford S-Bridge replacement opens to traffic
The N.C. Department of Transportation officially opened the Hertford S-Bridge replacement to traffic Tuesday afternoon. The first vehicles, fire trucks from Hertford and Winfall, met each other at the middle of bridge at about 4 p.m. The new swing-span bridge carries U.S. 17 Business over the Perquimans River between the...
Dare County receives over $18,000 in federal emergency food and shelter funds
Dare County has been chosen to receive $18,637 of Federal Emergency Food and Shelter funds awarded through the Department of Homeland Security. Under the terms of the grant from the national board, any non-profit, faith-based or local government agency that provides food and shelter services may apply for funds. Applying agencies must have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination and have demonstrated the capability of delivering emergency food and/or shelter programs. If they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a volunteer board. Applications from qualifying organizations must be received no later than Wednesday, November 11, 2022, by 5 p.m.
