Columbia’s outgoing fifth ward councilman says his ward is best served by fresh ideas next year. Councilman Matt Pitzer is finishing his second three-year term. He campaigned in 2017 and again in 2020 on infrastructure and public safety priorities. During his six years on the council, 38 new positions have been added to the Columbia Police Department, along with 22 new firefighters.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO