Missouri lawmakers will tackle Wooldridge recovery in January, Rowden says
The state Senate Majority Leader describes Saturday’s massive fire in mid-Missouri’s Wooldridge as gut-wrenching and heartbreaking. The village of Wooldridge in eastern Cooper County is located in the district of powerful Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia). Rowden toured the fire damage with the governor this week. “You...
Parson, Rowden to visit fire-damaged rural town in mid-Missouri
Missouri’s governor will travel to rural Wooldridge Wednesday afternoon to tour damage from Saturday’s devastating natural cover fire. The Cooper County Fire Protection District says Saturday’s blaze burned more than 3,000 acres of land and destroyed or damaged at least 23 structures in the village of Wooldridge.
Luis Rivera touts Columbia’s Ernie’s Cafe on national television segment
Columbia’s popular Ernie’s Café and Steakhouse has been featured on “America’s Best Restaurant.” Ernie’s is Columbia’s oldest classic diner. The new segment debuted Thursday evening and showed numerous menu items, including waffles, French toast, Boone County ham and bacon. The television production...
Pitzer touts Columbia public safety additions, Nifong improvement project
Columbia’s outgoing fifth ward councilman says his ward is best served by fresh ideas next year. Councilman Matt Pitzer is finishing his second three-year term. He campaigned in 2017 and again in 2020 on infrastructure and public safety priorities. During his six years on the council, 38 new positions have been added to the Columbia Police Department, along with 22 new firefighters.
Missouri DPS: cause of Wooldridge fire is still under investigation
The Cooper County Fire Protection District and other local agencies are still investigating to determine what caused Saturday’s massive wildfire in the Wooldridge area. Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) deputy director Kevin Bond tells 939 the Eagle that the investigation continues. “That’s being done on the local level...
UPDATE: Columbia cold case suspect graduated from Rock Bridge
Bond is set at $1-million for a former Columbia man charged with the horrific 1984 rape and attempted murder of a woman who was kidnapped on Wilkes Boulevard while walking to work. 59-year-old James Wilson was captured at his North Carolina home early Thursday morning by Columba Police and North...
Columbia nonprofit aims to build equity and inclusion through the arts
A popular Columbia nonprofit is now in its eighth year of providing youth and children with high-quality free or low cost programming in art, dance, theatre and STEAM. Jabberwocky Studios founder Linda Schust tells 939 the Eagle that they were founded with a mission of building equity and inclusion in Columbia through the arts.
CPD: there was no threat at Rock Bridge high school
Columbia Police say there was not an active threat at Rock Bridge high school on Tuesday. CPD says its officers responded to a report Tuesday afternoon that a Rock Bridge student was possibly armed, and that CPS school security was unaware of the student’s location. Columbia Police Sergeant Brady...
UPDATE: Post indicating threat to Mexico Public Schools came from a minor
A one-sentence threat posted on Snapchat and possibly other social media prompted Mexico Public Schools to cancel all classes for today. The school district has issued an updated statement, saying they’ve identified the person who made the social media threat toward the Mexico high and middle schools. “When school...
Traffic calming plans unveiled for Columbia’s South Garth Avenue
Residents and motorists who travel on Columbia’s South Garth avenue have had their first opportunity to see plans to address speeding concerns. Columbia Public Works held an open house Tuesday evening to show design proposals and plans for traffic calming devices. The city has budgeted about $30,000 for the...
Judge rejects bond for Columbia parolee who barricaded himself in house
Charges have been filed against the parolee who allegedly took a hostage Tuesday night before barricading himself inside a home near Douglass park for three hours. Boone County prosecutors have charged 32-year-old Christopher John Crane with two felonies: second degree kidnapping and resisting arrest. They’ve also charged him with violating an adult protection order. Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane has denied bond for the suspect.
Barricaded suspect arrested by Columbia police after lengthy standoff
Columbia Police say the suspect who barricaded himself in a home on Lyon street Tuesday evening is now jailed. The incident closed some nearby roads, according to our news partner KMIZ. Lyon Street is near Douglass park in the central city. CPD says it responded to the potential hostage situation...
UPDATE: Barricaded Columbia suspect was paroled from prison in 2021
Columbia Police have identified the parolee who allegedly took a hostage Tuesday night before barricading himself inside a home near Douglass park for two-and-a-half hours. The incident happened in the 600 block of Lyon in the central city. The standoff closed several streets near Douglass park. CPD investigators are seeking...
