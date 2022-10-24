Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10Mark HakePhoenix, AZ
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
azbigmedia.com
ViaWest sells Central Logistics Center for $93.5 million
ViaWest Group has completed the sale of Central Logistics Center (CLC), a 24.9 acre industrial complex housing three Class A general industrial buildings and a cold storage building. Cushman & Wakefield’s Will Strong and Greer Oliver along with Cooper Fratt, John Werstler, and Tanner Ferrandi of CBRE, represented ViaWest Group in the sale to Westcore, a real-estate investment company based in San Diego, CA.
azbigmedia.com
40-acre development site in Surprise sells for $1,840,000
A 40-acre development site, located at the southwest corner of 171st Avenue and Dixileta Drive in Surprise, Arizona, has sold for $1,840,000. Kidder Mathews Senior Vice President Brian Rosella represented both the seller, Dixileta 40, LLC and the buyers, HOH Investments and Dixileta171, LLC. The buyers are both privately held real estate investment firms focused on value-add assets.
azbigmedia.com
Jet Linx unveils new private jet terminal in Scottsdale
Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private jet management and Jet Card company with 21 Base locations nationwide, today announced the completion of its newly constructed private jet terminal in Scottsdale, Arizona. The original Jet Linx Scottsdale private terminal opened as the Company’s seventh location in 2012, and after a decade of growth has moved to a new, purpose-built facility to serve local Aircraft Management clients and Jet Card Members with Jet Linx’s proprietary Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star ultra-luxury private jet services.
azbigmedia.com
Massive Teravalis master planned community breaks ground in Buckeye
The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. Teravalis will become Arizona’s largest master planned community (MPC). The community anticipates 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents, and 55-million-square-feet of commercial real estate upon completion. The development of this community represents the future of the city of Buckeye, already one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities.
azbex.com
Nikola Confirms Buckeye Hydrogen Hub Plan
In our Oct. 21 issue, we picked up a Phoenix Business Journal article on the purchase of 920 acres in Buckeye by Phoenix Hydrogen Hub LLC – an entity of Nikola Corporation and partner TC Energy. The story included speculation that the site was likely planned for the development of a hydrogen hub facility, which Nikola had announced in August. (AZBEX, Oct. 21)
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
On the Market: Fly-in & Fly-out of This Stellar Airpark Estates II Chandler Luxury Home
Imagine having the luxurious ease and convenience of having your private aircraft at home with no airport logistics to bother with. It’s now possible with this rare opportunity to own a fully furnished, brand-new luxury spec home in Chandler’s exclusive Stellar Airpark subdivision that comes complete with your own private airplane hangar.
AZFamily
Mesa’s Bell Bank Park in financial trouble, despite promises of economic boost
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Construction on the 320-acre sports complex, Ball Bank Park in east Mesa, began in September 2020. It finished up in January, yet there are already contractors who claim they haven’t gotten paid for their work here at Bell Bank Park. What began as a...
East Valley Tribune
Council approves land sale for SE Mesa railway
Mesa City Council last week approved the sale of 5 acres of city-owned land for $1.78 million to Union Pacific Railroad to make way for a planned 6-mile spur railway through the Pecos Road manufacturing corridor. The Pecos Industrial Rail Access and Train Extension (PIRATE) project would run east from...
kjzz.org
How a former landfill in south Phoenix will become a food innovation hub
Construction will soon get underway for a food innovation center at the site of a former landfill in south Phoenix. Tuesday’s ceremonial groundbreaking south of the Rio Salado launches the first phase of development — a 20-acre public park and a year round marketplace connecting Mexican food producers directly with Phoenix produce businesses and consumers. Developers for Arizona Fresh: Agri-Food Innovation Center envision a regional hub to improve efficiency and reduce food waste.
azbigmedia.com
AZ Big Spotlight: Quarles & Brady, McCarthy, Eide Bailly, Aker Ink
Quarles selects Jason Wood as Phoenix office managing partner. The national law firm of Quarles & Brady LLP announced today that Jason Wood has been named managing partner of the Phoenix office, effective November 1, 2022. Wood is a partner in the Real Estate Practice Group and most recently served...
KTAR.com
Look out: 4 metro Phoenix freeways to have closures this weekend
PHOENIX — It’ll be a busy weekend on metro Phoenix freeways with four closures, according to state transportation officials. Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the State Route 51 “mini-stack” interchange to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for Broadway Curve Improvement Project work.
AZFamily
World’s largest holiday-themed light event hiring nearly 100 seasonal workers
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Enchant is looking to hire nearly 100 seasonal workers before its doors open for the holidays. The world’s largest holiday-themed light event is looking to bring on seasonal workers for positions including wardrobe assistant, village and ice trail supervisor, show administrator, zone lead, shop associate, box office/guest services, and more. Pay will range between $16 to $40 per hour. For a full list of open positions, click here.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Industrial, apartment complexes proposed here
Separate and unrelated rezoning requests submitted to the Phoenix Planning Department recently would bring three massive light-industrial buildings and a six-building, 417-unit apartment complex on the eastern edge of Ahwatukee. Bordered by S. 50th Street, I-10, Chandler Boulevard and Ray Road, the projects are just beginning with the city approval...
azbigmedia.com
Metro Phoenix home showings plummet 49%
Home showing traffic continued its decline in September, according to the latest data from the ShowingTime Showing Index®. In Metro Phoenix, home showings dropped 49% year over year, the data shows. Affordability remains a major challenge for home shoppers, despite recent moderate price declines and an increase in the...
SignalsAZ
New Public Transit Comes to Mesa
The Fiesta Buzz is a free neighborhood circulator provided by the City of Mesa, connecting the Fiesta District, Asian District, and Mesa Riverview. The circulator travels the route in a northbound/ southbound direction every 30 minutes. Travel time is approximately 25 minutes from end to end. Service will be available...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix among Top 20 cities for highest income needed to afford rent
Rising rents have made it increasingly difficult to live comfortably in large cities, where the cost of living is already high. In a new study, SmartAsset calculated the income needed to comfortably afford rent in the 25 largest U.S. cities and our findings show Phoenix ranked among the 20 cities with the highest income needed to afford rent.
Arizona's winters expected to get wetter thanks to climate change, research shows
PHOENIX — Monsoon marks when the Sonoran Desert turns from dry and dusty to wet and windy. However, it's not the season that best helps replenish Phoenix's water supply, according to numerous researchers at a recent conference hosted by the Salt River Project (SRP). Phoenix famously doesn't have white...
Phoenix water sends usage reports to residents
Starting this month, Phoenix Water Services Dept. will begin mailing reports to customers who live in single-family homes.
AZFamily
Construction worker safe after morning rescue at West Valley construction site
NEAR GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is lucky to be alive after becoming trapped inside a forklift cab at a West Valley construction site Thursday morning. Initial reports came in around 9:30 a.m. a.m. near El Mirage Road and Glendale Avenue. Video from the scene showed firefighters and rescue teams from Rural Metro working on rescuing after a man was digging in a trench when a wall collapsed, filling the forklift cab with dirt. Fire officials say crews moved a large excavator in and started digging to free the worker The man was rescued and was not hurt. It’s not clear what project was being worked on.
AZFamily
Live in Gilbert? Here’s why your tap water might look weird in November
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Gilbert is alerting residents that their water may be discolored in November for a period of time. Residents living between McQueen and Greenfield Roads and Warner and Baseline Roads may see tap water color changes while the city inspects a critical water transmission main that runs alongside the Western Powerline Trail.
