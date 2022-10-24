ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ViaWest sells Central Logistics Center for $93.5 million

ViaWest Group has completed the sale of Central Logistics Center (CLC), a 24.9 acre industrial complex housing three Class A general industrial buildings and a cold storage building. Cushman & Wakefield’s Will Strong and Greer Oliver along with Cooper Fratt, John Werstler, and Tanner Ferrandi of CBRE, represented ViaWest Group in the sale to Westcore, a real-estate investment company based in San Diego, CA.   
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

40-acre development site in Surprise sells for $1,840,000

A 40-acre development site, located at the southwest corner of 171st Avenue and Dixileta Drive in Surprise, Arizona, has sold for $1,840,000. Kidder Mathews Senior Vice President Brian Rosella represented both the seller, Dixileta 40, LLC and the buyers, HOH Investments and Dixileta171, LLC. The buyers are both privately held real estate investment firms focused on value-add assets.
SURPRISE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Jet Linx unveils new private jet terminal in Scottsdale

Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private jet management and Jet Card company with 21 Base locations nationwide, today announced the completion of its newly constructed private jet terminal in Scottsdale, Arizona. The original Jet Linx Scottsdale private terminal opened as the Company’s seventh location in 2012, and after a decade of growth has moved to a new, purpose-built facility to serve local Aircraft Management clients and Jet Card Members with Jet Linx’s proprietary Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star ultra-luxury private jet services.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Massive Teravalis master planned community breaks ground in Buckeye

The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. Teravalis will become Arizona’s largest master planned community (MPC). The community anticipates 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents, and 55-million-square-feet of commercial real estate upon completion. The development of this community represents the future of the city of Buckeye, already one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities.
BUCKEYE, AZ
azbex.com

Nikola Confirms Buckeye Hydrogen Hub Plan

In our Oct. 21 issue, we picked up a Phoenix Business Journal article on the purchase of 920 acres in Buckeye by Phoenix Hydrogen Hub LLC – an entity of Nikola Corporation and partner TC Energy. The story included speculation that the site was likely planned for the development of a hydrogen hub facility, which Nikola had announced in August. (AZBEX, Oct. 21)
BUCKEYE, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

On the Market: Fly-in & Fly-out of This Stellar Airpark Estates II Chandler Luxury Home

Imagine having the luxurious ease and convenience of having your private aircraft at home with no airport logistics to bother with. It’s now possible with this rare opportunity to own a fully furnished, brand-new luxury spec home in Chandler’s exclusive Stellar Airpark subdivision that comes complete with your own private airplane hangar.
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Council approves land sale for SE Mesa railway

Mesa City Council last week approved the sale of 5 acres of city-owned land for $1.78 million to Union Pacific Railroad to make way for a planned 6-mile spur railway through the Pecos Road manufacturing corridor. The Pecos Industrial Rail Access and Train Extension (PIRATE) project would run east from...
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

How a former landfill in south Phoenix will become a food innovation hub

Construction will soon get underway for a food innovation center at the site of a former landfill in south Phoenix. Tuesday’s ceremonial groundbreaking south of the Rio Salado launches the first phase of development — a 20-acre public park and a year round marketplace connecting Mexican food producers directly with Phoenix produce businesses and consumers. Developers for Arizona Fresh: Agri-Food Innovation Center envision a regional hub to improve efficiency and reduce food waste.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

AZ Big Spotlight: Quarles & Brady, McCarthy, Eide Bailly, Aker Ink

Quarles selects Jason Wood as Phoenix office managing partner. The national law firm of Quarles & Brady LLP announced today that Jason Wood has been named managing partner of the Phoenix office, effective November 1, 2022. Wood is a partner in the Real Estate Practice Group and most recently served...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Look out: 4 metro Phoenix freeways to have closures this weekend

PHOENIX — It’ll be a busy weekend on metro Phoenix freeways with four closures, according to state transportation officials. Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the State Route 51 “mini-stack” interchange to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for Broadway Curve Improvement Project work.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

World’s largest holiday-themed light event hiring nearly 100 seasonal workers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Enchant is looking to hire nearly 100 seasonal workers before its doors open for the holidays. The world’s largest holiday-themed light event is looking to bring on seasonal workers for positions including wardrobe assistant, village and ice trail supervisor, show administrator, zone lead, shop associate, box office/guest services, and more. Pay will range between $16 to $40 per hour. For a full list of open positions, click here.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Industrial, apartment complexes proposed here

Separate and unrelated rezoning requests submitted to the Phoenix Planning Department recently would bring three massive light-industrial buildings and a six-building, 417-unit apartment complex on the eastern edge of Ahwatukee. Bordered by S. 50th Street, I-10, Chandler Boulevard and Ray Road, the projects are just beginning with the city approval...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Metro Phoenix home showings plummet 49%

Home showing traffic continued its decline in September, according to the latest data from the ShowingTime Showing Index®. In Metro Phoenix, home showings dropped 49% year over year, the data shows. Affordability remains a major challenge for home shoppers, despite recent moderate price declines and an increase in the...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

New Public Transit Comes to Mesa

The Fiesta Buzz is a free neighborhood circulator provided by the City of Mesa, connecting the Fiesta District, Asian District, and Mesa Riverview. The circulator travels the route in a northbound/ southbound direction every 30 minutes. Travel time is approximately 25 minutes from end to end. Service will be available...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix among Top 20 cities for highest income needed to afford rent

Rising rents have made it increasingly difficult to live comfortably in large cities, where the cost of living is already high. In a new study, SmartAsset calculated the income needed to comfortably afford rent in the 25 largest U.S. cities and our findings show Phoenix ranked among the 20 cities with the highest income needed to afford rent.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Construction worker safe after morning rescue at West Valley construction site

NEAR GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is lucky to be alive after becoming trapped inside a forklift cab at a West Valley construction site Thursday morning. Initial reports came in around 9:30 a.m. a.m. near El Mirage Road and Glendale Avenue. Video from the scene showed firefighters and rescue teams from Rural Metro working on rescuing after a man was digging in a trench when a wall collapsed, filling the forklift cab with dirt. Fire officials say crews moved a large excavator in and started digging to free the worker The man was rescued and was not hurt. It’s not clear what project was being worked on.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Live in Gilbert? Here’s why your tap water might look weird in November

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Gilbert is alerting residents that their water may be discolored in November for a period of time. Residents living between McQueen and Greenfield Roads and Warner and Baseline Roads may see tap water color changes while the city inspects a critical water transmission main that runs alongside the Western Powerline Trail.
GILBERT, AZ

