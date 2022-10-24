Read full article on original website
Leonard Robert Moore – Service – 10/31/22 at 1 p.m.
Leonard Robert Moore of Belleview died Wednesday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 1 at the Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Burial will be at the Chapman Cemetery. Visitation for Leonard Moore is Monday from 11 until 1 at the Bryson Funeral...
Keith Castleberry Senior – Service 10/29/22 4 p.m.
Keith Castleberry Senior of Farmington died October 21st at the age of 64. His visitation will be held Saturday, October 29th at 2 o’clock with a funeral service at 4 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel in Farmington.
Gerald “Jerry” Summers – Graveside Service – 11/01/22 at 1 p.m.
Gerald “Jerry” Summers of Salem died Friday at the age of 80. A graveside service will be held Tuesday afternoon at 1 at the Mount Hermon Cemetery.
Gary D. Nott — Service 11/7/22 1 P.M.
Gary D. Nott of Pevely passed away, Sunday, October 23rd, he was 78 years old. Funeral services for Gary Nott with full military honors will be held on Monday afternoon, November 7th at 1 o’clock in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
Lucy Jo Dealy – Service 11/5/22 At 11 A.M.
Lucy Jo Dealy of Bonne Terre died Sunday, Ocotber 23rd at the age of 90. The funeral service is Saturday morning, November 5th at 11 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Lucy Jo Dealy is Saturday morning, November 5th at 9 at the church.
Betty Jean McFarland (nee Fleming) – Service 10/28/22 At 2 P.M.
Betty Jean McFarland (nee Fleming) of Park Hills died Tuesday at the age of 94. The funeral service is Friday afternoon at 2 at the Elvins Baptist Church. Burial will be at Old Pendleton Cemetery in Doe Run. Visitation for Betty Jean McFarland is Friday morning from 10 until 11:30...
Martin E. Butch Sikes – Service 10/30/22 2 p.m.
Martin E. Butch Sikes of Farmington died Monday at the age of 72. Visitation for Sikes will be Sunday at 1 o’clock with the service starting at 2 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel in Farmington.
Joann Betty Crocker – Service 10/27/22 11 a.m.
Joann Betty Crocker died Monday at the age of 84. Visitation for Crocker will be Thursday starting at 9;30 with the service at 11 o’clock at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Burial will be in the Ottery Cemetery.
Erika Wade Foundation To Hold 5K Run
(Farmington) The Erika Wade Foundation is gearing up for it’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Brian Bates is helping to organize a 5K Run and Walk on November 12th in Farmington. He tells us more about the foundation. Bates says Shriners Hospital for Kids is a great organization to...
Des Arc Museum Fundraising For A New Furnace
(Iron County) The Des Arc Museum and Community Center is hosting a chicken and dumpling dinner Saturday, November 5th to raise funds for a new furnace. Jackie Brandmeyer is the Chairperson for the museum and community center. She says the furnace they have now just stopped working. Brandmeyer has details...
Jefferson R-7 on James Hardie Announcement
(Festus) The news is out that James Hardie manufacturing plans on building a 1.25 million square foot plant in Crystal City. The plant will be built on the Festus airport property which resides in the Jefferson R-7 School District. Jefferson schools Superintendent Clint Johnston says the announcement of Project Redbird...
Jeffco 9-1-1 Dispatch trunk or treat event
(Cedar Hill) Several 1st responders will be taking part in the Jeffco 9-1-1 Trunk or Treat tonight in Cedar Hill. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says they will have a lot going on for those wanting to come out for some fun. The Jeffco 9-1-1 Trunk or...
Farmington Hosts Perryville in First Round of C4D1 on KREI
(Farmington) Counting tonight Farmington and Perryville will have played each other in the first round of the state football playoffs five out of the last eight years. The Knights have won the previous four with an average score of 49-8. No one knows what the score will be tonight, but Pirates coach Brent Roth has seen his 3-6 team improve this year…
Pevely forces hotel to close most areas
The city of Pevely recently ordered the Super 8 hotel, 1711 Hwy. Z, to close its second and third floors and the pool and workout area on the first floor due to alleged structural problems and other issues, Pevely officials said. That leaves 10 rooms on the first floor that...
Jefferson College hosting an Adult Learner Resource Fair
(Jefferson County) Jefferson College will host an Adult Learner Resource Fair on Tuesday from 6-7:30pm in the Viking Room on the first floor of the Student Center on the Hillsboro campus. Kristin Brown is an admissions representative for the college. She explains the idea behind the Adult Learner Resource Fair.
Public meeting was held for proposed Love’s truck stop build in Herculaneum
(Herculaneum) A public meeting was held on Tuesday night at the Herculaneum High School Theater to give more information on a proposed Love’s truck stop being built in town. There was a representative from Love’s at the meeting answering questions submitted by town residents. Herculaneum City Administrator Jim...
Desloge Appoints New Alderman
(Desloge) The city of Desloge has appointed someone to fill a vacancy on the board of aldermen in ward 3. Mayor David Shaw tells us about their latest appointment. Shaw tells why Crews was the right man for the job. That’s not the only appointment Desloge is going to make....
Valley R-6 Approves Mitigation Plan
(Caledonia) The Valley R-6 School District in Caledonia has voted to adopt the Washington County Multi-Jurisdiction Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan. School Superintendent Jason Samples says it mainly involves preparation. That plan has to be approved every five years. The Valley R-6 School Board approved it at their meeting earlier this...
Park Hills Finalizing Details of Pool
(Park Hills) It will still be a long time before Park Hills residents will be able to swim, but City Administrator Mark McFarland says that they are closing in on finalizing the details of the design of the new aquatic center…. McFarland gives us an updated timeline…. Park Hills will...
Dianna Bartels announces her resignation as Missouri Circuit 23, Division 3, Judge
(Jefferson County) Dianna Bartels, Division 3 Judge of Missouri’s 23rd Judicial Circuit covering Jefferson County, gave notice of her resignation on Tuesday. Unnamed sources tell KJFF that Bartels was in the middle of disciplinary hearing which may have led to her resignation. Missouri’s 23rd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge...
