The Future of Crypto Is Here With Budblockz (BLUNT) And Yearn.Finance Leading The Way
The world of crypto has advanced quickly over the years. New currencies, coins, and trading options have given traders and crypto enthusiasts more choices. We have moved from basic crypto coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum to more versatile and modern ones. With various market and industry developments, many newer coins...
Can BudBlockz, Ethereum, Cardano & Kava Continue to rally?
Cryptocurrencies have emerged as an attractive investment instrument due to their advantages, such as decentralization, instant payments, and the ability to generate passive income. Some tokens have posted huge rallies in the past and continue to impress with their updates and unique features. BudBlockz ($BLUNT), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA), and Kava ($KAVA) are some cryptocurrencies that have the potential to register bullish rallies soon. Let’s find out about some of the major updates and features of these cryptocurrencies.
Oryen Network (ORY), Tron, And Dogecoin Technical Analysis Suggests A Break Above $1 For Each Crypto
Oryen Network(ORY), Tron, and Dogecoin are three projects every crypto investor should know about. Oryen Network changes the passive income game, Tron implements an alternative financial framework, and Dogecoin continuously surprises investors. Prevailing Market Conditions. Crypto has coupled with the S&P 500, and monitoring the price action of this index...
Is Crypto Platform Freeway (FWT) a Rug-Pull Scam?
WISCONSIN (CoinChapter.com) — UK-based crypto platform Freeway barred users from withdrawing their funds on Oct. 23, raising fears that the company may turn out to be a “rug-pull” scam. It had promised customers a 43% return on investment before turning its back on them. Freeway (FWT) Token...
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Jumps 10% While Burn Rate Spikes – What To Expect
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Shiba Inu (SHIB) price jumped 10% in the previous three days, backed by the ubiquitous recovery among risk-on assets. The Shiba Inu price peaked at $0.000011 in the Asian-Pacific session on Oct 27 before settling at $0.000010 hours later. SHIB Charts Indecisive. Shiba Inu is a...
TA Suggests A Price Of $1.5 For Oryen Network By January 2023 Against A $1 For Cardano
If you are looking for a strong investment pick for 2023, you should learn more about Oryen Network, the latest addition to the list of Binance Smart Chain projects. Oryen Network is still in the first phase of its presale but is already outshining even the most established crypto projects. Based on the technical analysis (TA), the price of its native token ORY could hit $1.5 by January.
5 Best Crypto to Buy Now in Bear Market
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The cryptocurrency market has suffered heavy losses year-to-date. Some digital assets declined more than others. However, bear markets could bring profitable entry points even in a bear market. What is the best crypto to buy now? Here are five digital assets to keep in mind:. #1...
Unique One Network releases the schedule of its IDO from October to November. 2022.
Unique One Network is an EVM Compatible Appchain on the Octopus Network. In the latest record, the company is excited to announce that it will conduct its IDO from October 30, 2022, to November 6, 2022. A total of 13 million tokens will be put on sale for the public round with 13% of the total supply. The percentage will be split across multiple launchpads.
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific stock slumps 97% after bankruptcy warning
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Shares of the bitcoin mining company Core Scientific (CORZ) dropped significantly today following an announcement by the firm that it is planning to file for bankruptcy. In detail, Core Scientific in a statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed that it may run out...
You Better Not Miss Oryen Network ICO, If You Got Left Behind On Tamadoge Earlier
Big opportunities in the crypto space generally come at an early stage of any promising project. FOMO is a real thing that drives the overall market sentiment because no one wants to get left behind. If you missed a chance to invest in a multi-bagger like Tamadoge, there’s another opportunity waiting for you.
Ethereum Price Forecast: Key Reasons Why ETH Could Surge To $2K
ETH/USD broke a crucial bearish trend line with resistance at $1,450 on the daily chart. The price is signaling more upsides towards the $1,800 level or even $2,000 in the near term. New Delhi(Coinchapter.com): Ethereum’s ETH price is gaining pace above $1,450. It must stay above $1,420 to continue higher...
Uniglo.io, Decentraland, And The Sandbox All Look To Generate NFT Revenue For Long Term Gains
In recent years, trading non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has become one of the most lucrative activities in the DeFi space. The value of NFT trading jumped from $100 million in 2020 to $22 billion in 2021. The demand for this asset class is increasing, and investors have an opportunity to gain from this rising interest in NFTs. But how can crypto buyers get involved with NFT investments? Uniglo.io (GLO), Decentraland (MANA), and The Sandbox (SAND) are good places to start.
Why are Twitter (TWTR) and Tesla (TSLA) Stocks Rallying Today?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Did Elon Musk buy Twitter?. That question will be answered on Oct 28, as the billionaire investor expects to close the $44-billion buyout deal. Moreover, Musk told Twitter employees in the San Francisco branch that he has no intention of laying off 75% of the company’s staff, contrary to what the Washington Post reported only a week ago.
What Are The Differences Between Investing in Crypto Versus Forex?
If you’re considering investing in either crypto or forex, it’s important to get to know the differences between them. Even though they do have quite a few similarities, they do differ from each other. Get some insight into the central differences here. Many new investors who like a...
