In recent years, trading non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has become one of the most lucrative activities in the DeFi space. The value of NFT trading jumped from $100 million in 2020 to $22 billion in 2021. The demand for this asset class is increasing, and investors have an opportunity to gain from this rising interest in NFTs. But how can crypto buyers get involved with NFT investments? Uniglo.io (GLO), Decentraland (MANA), and The Sandbox (SAND) are good places to start.

2 DAYS AGO