First-line Fecal Microbiota Transplantation Offers Resolution for Patients With Clostridiodes difficile, Study Says
Microbiota restoration may be a solution for effectively treating patients with Clostridiodes difficile infection, according to researchers. A clinical trial found evidence supporting first-line fecal microbiota transplantation (early FMT), in addition to vancomycin, may be an effective treatment for early Clostridioides difficile infection. In fact, the study, conducted by the Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark between June 21, 2021 – April 1, 2022, was stopped early due to the superior results.
Case Report Describes Thrombocytopenia Secondary to Iron-deficiency Anemia
A recently published report describes the diagnosis and treatment of a case of iron-deficiency anemia–associated thrombocytopenia secondary to recurrent nosebleeds. While iron-deficiency anemia (IDA) is the most common type of anemia globally, it is only rarely associated with thrombocytopenia. A report published in the Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health describes a case of IDA-associated thrombocytopenia secondary to recurrent epistaxis.
JDRF's Tom Robinson Details Research Behind T1D Index Development
Tom Robinson, vice president of global access at JDRF, talks about the predictive modeling exercise used to develop and refine the Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Index. Collaborating with experts from different groups, countries, and academic disciplines helped formulate refinements to the Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Index, said Tom Robinson, vice president of global access at JDRF.
Assessing Unmet Needs in Care Management of Young-Onset Parkinson Disease
Patients with young-onset Parkinson disease experience significant emotional burden that is exacerbated by unmet educational needs. Development of interdisciplinary care is needed for patients with young-onset Parkinson disease (YOPD) to address often unmet emotional and educational needs, according to study findings published in Collegian. PD is characterized as the most...
Meta-Analysis Supports Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in Frontline NSCLC Treatment
Immune checkpoint inhibitors, either alone or in combination with chemotherapy, were associated with better outcomes in non–oncogene-addicted non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). A systematic review and meta-analysis of 19 randomized controlled trials (RCTs) evaluated and ranked frontline immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI)-based regimens for non–oncogene-addicted non–small cell lung cancer...
