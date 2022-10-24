Microbiota restoration may be a solution for effectively treating patients with Clostridiodes difficile infection, according to researchers. A clinical trial found evidence supporting first-line fecal microbiota transplantation (early FMT), in addition to vancomycin, may be an effective treatment for early Clostridioides difficile infection. In fact, the study, conducted by the Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark between June 21, 2021 – April 1, 2022, was stopped early due to the superior results.

2 DAYS AGO