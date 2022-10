KEY WEST - Four-footed "party animals" in costumes, parading across a harborfront stage, competed in Key West's Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade. The colorful Wednesday night contest was a highlight of the Fantasy Fest costuming and masking festival, this year themed "Cult Classics & Cartoon Chaos," that began October 21st. The...

KEY WEST, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO