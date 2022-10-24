Read full article on original website
Related
7 best yoga mats for perfecting your downward dog at home
Hands up if, like us, you’ve spent one too many yoga classes sliding off your mat in downward dog simply because you couldn’t get any form of grip during a sweaty flow?We know we’re not alone – we’ve seen other yogis carefully place sweat towels at the front of their mats, hoping they will absorb any unwanted moisture during their practice. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Yoga mats should offer the grippiest of grips – even when the sweat is pouring – not resemble a slippery ice rink.Whether you’re already committed to a daily practice or brand...
thespruce.com
The 10 Best Wick Trimmers of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Since scissors often don't have the angle you need to reach down into a votive, a wick trimmer is the perfect solution. "What you want is for your candle wicks to be between a quarter to an eighth of an inch in length before every burn," says Kudzi Chikumbu (aka Sir Candle Man), a home fragrance expert and candle influencer. Wick trimmers can help you achieve this.
thespruce.com
The Best Gifts for Kids of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Buying a gift for a kid no matter the occasion or relationship can be tough. It is important to always consider age and interests first and then go from there. Gifts for kids don't need to be expensive or over the top, it is really the thought that counts. When you are really stuck, the gift of books is always appreciated.
thespruce.com
How to Keep Your Holiday Must-Haves Neat and Organized
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. As much as we love it, as soon as October rolls around, our homes become an endless cycle of seasonal decor. Unfortunately, storing things between holidays is less fun and more of a logistical nightmare.
thespruce.com
The 8 Best Insecticides of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. The best landscaping in the world is no match for hungry pests! Fortunately, you can choose among many If your yard seems like it is always at war with invading insects, mites, and snails, fear not, there are numerous products out there to lead you towards victory. We also spoke to organic product specialist Stephanie Boone, founder and CEO of BOON Technologies, a biopesticide research and development company focused on licensing technology to commercial and consumer markets. She reminds us that the “benefit of using plant based products is ensuring safety for pets, family, and the environment.”
Comments / 0