We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Since scissors often don't have the angle you need to reach down into a votive, a wick trimmer is the perfect solution. "What you want is for your candle wicks to be between a quarter to an eighth of an inch in length before every burn," says Kudzi Chikumbu (aka Sir Candle Man), a home fragrance expert and candle influencer. Wick trimmers can help you achieve this.

2 DAYS AGO