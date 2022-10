NFL: New York Jets at Denver Broncos

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has just as many rushing touchdowns as passing touchdowns this season for the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. He has scored six of each through six games, passing for 1,514 yards and rushing for 293 more heading into Sunday's game between the Eagles (6-0) and visiting Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5). "His mobility is definitely a factor," Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith said. "We have to keep him in the pocket. When...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO