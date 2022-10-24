Read full article on original website
Hofmann Sausage Co. shares tailgating tips
(WSYR-TV) — Hofmann Sausage Company has been feeding Central New York since 1879, and they’re a perfect choice to celebrate this fall and Halloween season with some tasty delights. Cocktail Franks are a great go-to for appetizers and snacks in the fall. Football is in full swing with...
A first glimpse at Central New York’s future with Micron
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Before President Joe Biden took the stage at Onondaga Community College Thursday, he spent some time touring the Micron Pavilion, a hands-on display spread across the SRC Arena floor, showing off the intricate and advanced technology of chip manufacturing. It was a tour that everyone invited...
Your Stories Q&A: When will the large Restaurant Depot warehouse in Salina open?
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Our latest Your Stories Q&A took us to the Town of Salina regarding the big build on Buckley Road. When will the Restaurant Depot store open on Buckley Road?. We first reported in July, that a Restaurant Depot was under construction on Buckley...
Staying safe on the roads as fall brings out deer
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) have issued a reminder to motorists that deer and moose become more active in the fall. State officials say from October through December the animals are more likely to appear on public roadways. It is the breeding season for deer, and they are more visible in those months.
Le Moyne to finally perform “The Madwoman of Chaillot”
(WSYR-TV) — It’s been a production three years in the making for the students at Le Moyne, but finally this weekend “The Madwoman of Chaillot” will take the stage at W. Carroll Coyne Center for the Performing Arts. Isabella Contant, who plays Countess Aurelia, the Madwoman,...
California carbon emissions fell 9% in pandemic’s 1st year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s planet-warming emissions dropped nearly 9% in 2020 compared to the year before as pandemic restrictions kept people at home, out of their cars and away from the workplace for much of the year. The data released Wednesday marks California’s largest single-year emissions drop...
Biden suits get mixed results for Missouri Senate candidate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — In just 20 months, Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed 25 lawsuits against Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration, challenging policies on COVID-19 vaccinations, climate change, immigration and education, among other things. It puts Missouri behind only Louisiana in the number of...
