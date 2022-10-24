Read full article on original website
Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation extension, addresses potential fuel issues in the State of Iowa
DES MOINES – Today (Friday), Governor Kim Reynolds signed proclamations relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, manure, and motor fuels. The Harvest Proclamation is effective immediately and continues through November 27, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
Republican candidates rally in Atlantic
(Atlantic, Iowa) – A bus decked out with a “Fields of Freedom” logo and the face of Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds pulled into Atlantic Friday afternoon for a get out the vote rally. Reynolds was accompanied by Lt. Governor Adam Gregg, 3rd District candidate/Republican Senator Zach Nunn, Secretary of State Paul Pate and others. Adam Gregg was the first to speak to a crowd gathered in front of 511 Chestnut Street.
FINAL UPDATE: Grassley, Reynolds win Iowa Youth Straw Poll
DES MOINES – A total of 16,629 students from more than 140 schools voted in Secretary of State Paul Pate’s Iowa Youth Straw Poll this week. Students in every K-12 school across the state were invited to vote for their preferred candidates in Iowa’s U.S. Senate, U.S. House and gubernatorial races. The purpose of the poll is to serve as a fun, hands-on, learning activity to engage young people in civics.
Iowa and Nebraska school districts set to receive electric buses
(Washington, D-C) – Four school districts in the KJAN listening area have been chosen by the Biden administration to receive electric buses. The White House says the Environmental Protection Agency’s “Clean School Bus” Program is delivering nearly 2,500 electric and low-emission vehicles to nearly 400 districts nationwide.
Authorities announce $9 million in beef & pork stolen from meatpackers in Iowa, 5 other states
(Radio Iowa) – Three men from Miami are under arrest, accused of stealing nine MILLION dollars worth of frozen beef and pork from meatpacking plants in Iowa and five other states. Terry Wagner, the sheriff in Lancaster County, Nebraska, says his department started connecting the dots after finding empty semi trailers that had been stolen from a Grand Island beef packer. “It was surprising how brazen and how widespread it really was,” Wagner says. Investigators from the Lancaster County, Nebraska sheriff’s office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have identified 45 thefts so far.
Trumpeter swan resurgence in Iowa: record number of nests recorded
(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has identified a record number of trumpeter swan nests. D-N-R waterfowl biologist Orrin Jones says the species was reintroduced in Iowa in 1993. “Their population has been slowly recovering since then,” he says, “and we’re really pleased to see them continue that recovery.”
Big Powerball jackpot spurs more interest, but Iowa usually doesn’t have lines
(Radio Iowa) – The Powerball jackpot has increased to its second highest level in the history of the game at 800 million dollars for Saturday’s drawing. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says this level of jackpot brings in a lot of people who don’t normally play — but she says Iowa doesn’t see the long waits for tickets that some states have.
Powerball jackpot bringing in more players
(Radio Iowa) – The Powerball jackpot for tonight’s (Wednesday) drawing has hit 700 million dollars and is likely to go higher. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says this is when those who aren’t regular players start to take notice. “It’s definitely at the point where people are just talking about it everywhere you go and so that is causing a lot of interest in the game and that in turn is driving the jackpot just further and further up,” she says. Neubauer says sales pick up so much, the jackpot can change several times before the drawing.
Roadside Chat – Make mummy proud. Wrap yourself in a seat belt
(Ames, Iowa – Iowa DOT Roadside chat) – Ghouls, goblins, superheroes, cartoon characters, little pumpkins, and every zoo animal or pop culture icon imaginable may be coming to your door this weekend for Trick or Treat. If you are transporting your little trick-or-treater in a vehicle, make sure they are securely fastened in an appropriate child safety seat or seat belt. Car seats and boosters provide protection for infants and children in a crash, yet car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13. That’s why it’s so important to choose and use the right car seat correctly every time your child is in the car, even on short trips around the neighborhood. No matter what the age, seat belts are still a “must have” for everyone in your vehicle to make sure everyone arrives safely.
Tricky treat prices, candy costs are up 13% from last Halloween
(Radio Iowa) – Some Iowans will be leaving their porch lights off to keep the trick-or-treaters away this season because candy prices are, in a word, scary. Anne Villami, an economics professor at the University of Iowa, says the latest Consumer Price Index report shows candy prices are up 13-percent from last Halloween. “That’s higher than inflation,” Villamil says. “The CPI, the general price index, is high right now, that’s at 8.2%, that’s a 40-year high, so 13% for candy is clearly higher than the typical.” Labor costs are up, as are input costs, things like sugar, milk and flour, and she says “elasticity” is also playing a significant role in candy costs.
Chocolate and other Halloween candies can be poison for pets
(Radio Iowa) – Gobbling down mounds of Halloween candy can leave trick-or-treaters with a bad tummy ache, but too much sweet stuff can be dangerous, and even deadly, for a pet. Jessie Phillips, director of development & communications at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, says chocolate is toxic to dogs and cats, and while rarely fatal, chocolate can result in significant illness. “It really just depends on the amount ingested and the size of the animal,” Phillips says. “If your pet has ever gotten some chocolate and you’re unsure, you can always call your veterinarian or the Pet Poison Help Hotline.”
Trick-or-treat night can be scary, stressful for our furry friends
(Radio Iowa) – Just like Fourth of July fireworks can stress out Iowans’ pets, Halloween can also be a night of horrors for our dogs and cats. Jessie Phillips, director of development & communications at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, says to keep your animals calm on trick-or-treat night, you will likely want to find a quiet place for them to camp out. “It really is best if they are kept in another room, maybe in the interior of the house, so they’re not seeing people come to the door, ringing the doorbell,” Phillips says. “Some pets prefer to be crated, if they’re crate trained, so in their safe space or maybe in a bedroom that is their safe space. Read your pet’s cues.”
