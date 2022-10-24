ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Halloween closure on Elkhorn Ave. allows safe passage of trick-or-treaters

To provide safe passage for trick-or-treaters during Estes Park’s annual community Halloween festivities, the Town of Estes Park will close Elkhorn Avenue from Spruce Drive to Riverside Drive from 5 p.m. until approximately 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Side street traffic will be detoured accordingly beginning at 4:30 p.m.
R. James Giguere

Born September 20, 1925, and raised in South St Paul, MN, the son of French Canadian American descendants, Jim, as he was known, finished high school in 1943 and joined the Army Air Corp. While in the European theater of WWII, he flew 26 missions as the ball turret gunner on a B-17 named Miss Lace. Following the war, Jim attended the University of Minnesota on the GI Bill where he met and married Margery Trew Poole (deceased in 2016) in 1948 and completed his Chemical Engineering degree in 1950.
Roland W. Hinze

Roland W. Hinze (known to his family and friends as “Rollie”) passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2022 in Green Valley, AZ at the age of 78. Rollie was born in Waterloo, Iowa and grew up in Roca NE on his Grandmother’s farm (which he loved and spoke about often) and attended junior high and high school in Lincoln, NE. After high school he proudly served four years in the US Navy as a radioman stationed at Pearl Harbor and on the USS Kearsarge. He married Linda in 1964. While in Lincoln he attended the U of N and was employed by Hendrick’s Landscaping and Peterson Construction. In 1982 they moved to Estes Park, CO where he sold real estate until retiring to Green Valley, AZ in 2009.
EPHS Marching Band Are 1A Regional Champs

Congratulations to the Estes Park High School Marching Band, they are 1a Regional Champions!. Good luck to Director Kaylin Brennan, Drum Majors Sam Workman & Sophie Kamprath, and the entire EPHS Marching Band! Members of the band are headed to the state competition this weekend and will perform on Monday (Halloween). Their amazing show is called “Wildfire” inspired by what our town went through in 2020. It’s an amazing show! Good luck, band, all of Estes Park is rooting for you!
