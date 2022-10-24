Roland W. Hinze (known to his family and friends as “Rollie”) passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2022 in Green Valley, AZ at the age of 78. Rollie was born in Waterloo, Iowa and grew up in Roca NE on his Grandmother’s farm (which he loved and spoke about often) and attended junior high and high school in Lincoln, NE. After high school he proudly served four years in the US Navy as a radioman stationed at Pearl Harbor and on the USS Kearsarge. He married Linda in 1964. While in Lincoln he attended the U of N and was employed by Hendrick’s Landscaping and Peterson Construction. In 1982 they moved to Estes Park, CO where he sold real estate until retiring to Green Valley, AZ in 2009.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO