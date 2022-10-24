ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian Otaegui Returning to LIV Golf After Winning on DP World Tour

By Bob Harig
The first player to win on a major tour after playing in a LIV Golf event is returning to the Saudi-backed circuit for the $50 million team finale.

In a move that is sure to cause some consternation at DP World Tour headquarters, Spain’s Adrian Otaegui has accepted an invitation to compete in the final LIV Golf Invitational Series event this week at Trump National Doral in Miami.

Otaegui, who has played three times previously in LIV Golf events, won the Andalucia Masters on Oct. 16 at Valderrama , his fourth DP World Tour victory but first in his homeland of Spain.

If the DP World Tour had its way, Otaegui would not have been there. The circuit tried to prevent those who participated in LIV Golf events from competing on the Tour, a move that for now has been blocked by a U.K. court that will rule on the matter in February. (The PGA Tour has suspended and revoked membership of players who have competed in LIV Golf events.)

LIV players such as Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch have competed in DP World Tour events under the ruling.

With rounds of 70-71, Otaegui made the cut on the number at this week’s Mallorca Golf Open and tied for 47th.

He was chosen by Chilean Joaquin Niemann to play for his Torque GC team along with Scott Vincent and Jediah Morgan. Japan’s Hideto Tanihara was bumped into an alternate role.

The season-ending Team Championship begins Friday and has no stroke-play component. It has a $50 million purse, which means Otaegui is assured of making at least $250,000, as the bottom four teams are guaranteed $1 million. The winning team will split $16 million.

