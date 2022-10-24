Read full article on original website
Telegram testing pay-to-view posts, skirts Apple payment system
Telegram is now testing a feature that would allow users to charge others to view certain messages -- but it currently uses its own payment system instead of Apple's. In June 2022, Telegram announced that it would offer a premium service for users. Premium users would get faster download speeds, be able to send larger files, and could follow more channels.
Telegram cancels monetization plans after Apple 'destroys dreams'
Telegram's CEO has announced that the company is canceling its monetization plans, saying it would work outside of the App Store rules, following objections from Apple. Pavel Durov posted on his Telegram channel on October 28 that Apple wasn't happy with the company's plan to let content creators monetize their posts that used Telegram's payment system instead of Apple's. He also called on regulators to take action.
Meta lashes out about Apple's new charge for social media boosts
Facebook's parent company Meta has spoken out against Apple's newly updated App Store rules that require apps to pay a cut of social media boost revenue. The new App Store rule that says a social media app's selling of a "boost" for a post is an in-app purchase and so the developer must pay Apple 30%. Now Meta, which owns Instagram as well as Facebook, is leaning on its repeated argument that Apple is hurting small businesses with its choices.
New 16-inch iPad rumored to arrive in late 2023
A rumor claims that Apple is preparing to reveal a 16-inch iPad in the fourth quarter of 2023. A larger iPad model than the existing 12.9-inch model has been rumored for years, though Apple has never announced anything. A new leak from someone claiming to be familiar with Apple's product plans claims a 16-inch iPad is coming.
Apple halts gambling ads in App Store
Apple has paused App Store ads relating to gambling after developers and App Store users complained about the frequency of gambling ads. On Tuesday, app developers spoke out on social media, voicing concerns that Apple's new App Store ad slots regularly feature gambling apps. Possibly in response to the backlash, Apple has taken down ads relating to gambling.
Apple drops PostScript support in Preview for macOS Ventura
Following the public release of macOS Ventura, Apple has issued a support document about .ps and .eps file support being removed from Preview. "The Preview app included with your Mac supports PostScript (.ps) and Encapsulated PostScript (.eps) files in macOS Monterey or earlier," says the new support document. "Starting with macOS Ventura, Preview no longer supports these files."
Apple's new iCloud website design is beautiful
The desktop iCloud website is undergoing some changes as a beta version shows new customizable widgets and interfaces. Apple's desktop website for iCloud is available to anyone with a web browser, and it has gone through multiple overhauls over the years. The latest version, currently in beta, has an all-new interface with app widgets and a customizable interface.
Apple confirms older operating system patches aren't as comprehensive as latest updates
Old Apple operating systems receive periodic updates to patch security vulnerabilities, but Apple says only the latest OS updates are fully protected. Apple hasn't been specific about its security update practices before. It was up to enterprising users and researchers to compare security patch notes and CVE numbers to determine what was patched where.
Snap CEO firm believer in Apple's evolving privacy moves
Evan Spiegel says that App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 hurt his Snapchat app, but believes Apple is doing the right thing for users -- and businesses. Apple's requirement that apps ask users for specific permission to track them has had a big impact on advertisers, and on app developers. Snap CEO Spiegel says that the move was a jolt, but he believes Apple is adapting to help developers.
Malwarebytes crippled by macOS Ventura update
The new macOS Ventura release has killed the real-time protection feature in Malwarebytes, but the company has a solution. A bug in macOS Ventura is affecting security apps that rely on Full Disk Access, such as antivirus programs. The setting allows apps to access protected user data such as mail, messages, Safari files, and more, needed for software such as antivirus apps.
Apple CEO Tim Cook says iPhone 14 Pro demand exceeds supply
Apple is selling as many iPhone 14 Pro models as it can make, and the company is benefitting from savings thanks to reduced supply costs, says CEO Tim Cook. On the heels of Apple's third-quarter earnings report, Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke with CNBC to provide commentary on the quarter. The information was shared on a live segment of the "Closing Bell" program.
Gambling App Store ads are showing up next to addiction recovery apps
There are more ads in the App Store, including gambling apps next to kids applications -- and worse yet, next to gambling addiction recovery ones. Developer Marco Arment shared a screenshot of the advertising controls for product pages in the App Store. The tool shows that advertisers can choose to show their ads across all app categories, similar app categories, and other categories.
iPhone 15 Pro rumored to get solid-state volume & power buttons
Apple's iterative updates to the iPhone line has largely steered clear of changing the power and volume buttons from their current workings. However, while the existing power button and volume buttons can move as they're pressed, the Pro model of the iPhone 15 may switch this out for something different.
Apple boasts iPad Pro packaging is 99% made from sustainable forests
The new iPad Pro comes in packaging that is almost entirely fiber-based, and is completely biodegradeable, says Apple's Lisa Jackson. Back in 2015, Apple partnered with The Conservation Fund to buy over 36,000 acres of vulnerable forestland in Maine and North Carolina. That, and subsequent efforts, were specifically in order to sustainably create materials that could be used for product packaging, and so cut down on plastic use.
First public beta of Freeform now available, with iPadOS 16.2, iOS 16.2
Apple has released public betas of iPadOS 16.2, iOS 16.2, marking the first time the new brainstorming collaborative tool Freeform has been shown outside of developer betas. Shortly after resuming the developer beta cycle for the next versions of its major operating systems, Apple has now issued the first public betas. AppleInsider does not recommend downloading beta software except for development purposes, and then on dedicated hardware.
Apple's strong fourth quarter leaves analysts optimistic in a sea of tech disappointment
Apple reported a record September quarter with $90.15 billion in revenue, and analysts are optimistic that the company will remain strong in the December quarter. After Apple's earnings report and conference call, analysts have shared their reactions to the company's numbers and remarks. While Apple didn't provide specific guidance about the fiscal Q1 of 2023, analysts expect the company will fair better than other large tech companies.
Tenth-gen iPad's USB-C limited to Lightning speeds
The migration to USB-C from Lightning offers many advantages, such as being able to connect the iPad to many USB-C accessories. However, it seems that while the physical connector is in place, it's not working at the high speed expected of USB-C. Initiallyreported by The Verge, the tenth-generation iPad's USB-C works as expected for charging, but for data, it connects only at "USB 2.0 data speeds." At 480Mbps, this is the same speed offered by Lightning, as used on the ninth-gen iPad.
Hands on with Apple's Freeform collaborative brainstorming app
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Take a look at Apple's Freeform collaboration app, with our first look at Apple's new productivity tool to help people brainstorm with others, using a shared collection of files. Initially introduced as an inbound...
Tim Cook saw big money in App Store ads, shot down early resistance
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Following the rollout of Apple's controversial expansion of ads, ex-Apple engineer Shac Ron has revealed that staffers pushed back on the originalApp Store ad program. The latest controversy over Apple's ads in the App...
Malicious Mac and iOS apps could have listened in on Siri conversations
The recent updates to iOS and macOS patched a serious flaw that could allow apps with Bluetooth access to record conversations with Siri. An app could record a person's conversations with Siri and audio from iOS keyboard dictation when using AirPods or a Beats headset. It would happen without the app needing microphone access or showing that it was using the microphone.
