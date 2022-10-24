ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Longboat Observer

Manatee County sets debris deadlines

Manatee County has asked its residents to have Hurricane Ian debris stacked by the side of the ride for collection by Nov. 9, except for Myakka City area residents who have until Nov. 16. In the three weeks since collection of debris began, Manatee County has picked up an estimated...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Planning underway for Bobby Jones buildings

While reconstruction of the Bobby Jones Golf Club continues, so does planning for three service buildings on the property. Working their way through the city of Sarasota’s Development Review Committee are structures in the design phase, not including an eventual permanent clubhouse. A temporary clubhouse will serve golfers until that is built. The city has contracted with engineering and design consultant Kimley-Horn and Associates to design the structures including the future clubhouse and restaurant building, which will be filed under a separate site plan amendment application.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Days numbered for historic Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton

To keep their Mixon Fruit Farms thriving, Dean and Janet Mixon dipped into unfamiliar territory over the last 16 years, such as hosting weddings, creating a wildlife viewing area, growing bamboo and being a producer of broghies. At this point, it just wasn't enough. The Mixons said their business, which...
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Red tide advisories rescinded in Sarasota County

Red tide advisories, posted last week for a string of south Sarasota County beaches, have been rescinded after follow-up water testing. Florida Department of Health officials on Oct. 19 alerted residents and visitors to low but measurable levels of red tide bacteria detected in water samples at Turtle Beach, Nokomis Beach, North Jetty Beach in Venice, Venice Beach, Service Club Park, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach and Caspersen Beach.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Eugene Francis Lyons passed away in his sleep on October 15, 2022 in Sarasota, FL at the age of 98.

Eugene Francis Lyons passed away in his sleep on October 15, 2022 in Sarasota, FL at the age of 98. Eugene was born May 18, 1924 in Bronx, NY. At 18, after graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1942. Serving during WWII, Eugene was in the Atlantic and Mediterranean Theatre. His ship arrived in the English Channel the day after D-Day.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Casey Key property tops sales at $4 million

A home on Casey Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Louann Lemek Glaser, trustee, of Tuckerton, New Jersey, sold the home at 412 S. Casey Key Road to Janelle Bruland, of Blaine, Washington, for $4,022,500. Built in 1951, it has six bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,983 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.19 million in 2016.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

City expands storm debris collection beyond vegetative materials

In the 21 days since Hurricane Ian cleanup began, the city of Sarasota has collected approximately 65% of the storm debris piled up along city streets. Crews that work for the city’s debris hauler, Ceres Environmental Services, have removed more than 2,400 loads of vegetative debris totaling more than 70,000 cubic yards.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key weather page photo: October 27

Sergio Albuquerque captured the sunset’s reflections on Longboat Key. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and Nature photo contest....
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee County dumps red-light camera program

Manatee County just released good news for those who were issued a red-light ticket from its red-light camera program. Any red-light camera tickets issued in Manatee County after Oct. 15 are no longer valid. The county announced Oct. 25 it has ended its red-light camera program with the expiration of its contract with Conduent.
Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch Library nonprofit turns its focus to collections

Although the walls are now set in place, another important piece of the Lakewood Ranch Library has yet to be built: its collection of books. The Friends of the Lakewood Ranch Library, a nonprofit devoted to assisting the new library, is launching a “Fill the Shelves” campaign preceding the library's expected opening late in 2023.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: 'What are you looking at?'

Civil Dispute: A neighbor described as “creepy” may have only been a considerate smoker. A woman called police claiming her neighbor was standing at the end of her driveway and staring at her, making her feel uncomfortable when walking her dog. When the officer spoke with the man, he advised that he stood where he did to smoke a cigarette so the smoke would not enter either home. He further stated when the complainant stepped outside, she began yelling at him, including “What the (bleep) are you staring at?” The officer recommended the man smoke on the opposite side of the house to avoid further confrontation.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Alexander Malaj

Alexander Malaj is a sophomore on the Sarasota High boys swim team. Malaj won the 100-yard freestyle (48.62 seconds) and the 200-yard freestyle (1:47.14) at the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4A, District 9 meet, held Oct. 21-22 at Selby Aquatic Center. Malaj also swims for the Sarasota Tsunami club.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Choral Artists start season with songs of prayer and consolation

When Choral Artists of Sarasota elected to begin their season with a program centered around prayer and consolation, the group had never heard of a potential hurricane named Ian. Now, after a near-miss in Sarasota and a direct hit on communities like Fort Myers, Choral Artists is donating 10% of...
SARASOTA, FL

