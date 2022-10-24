October 28, 2022 - McKibbon Hospitality, a Tampa-based leader in hotel development and management, announced the retirement of its three top executives, John McKibbon, Vann Herring and David Hughs. The three executives have brought a combined 94 years of service. “Following 30 years of milestones, achievements and partnership, we couldn’t be prouder to hand over the reins to our trusted next generation of McKibbon leaders,” John McKibbon said in the Friday news release. Randy Hassen succeeds Vann Herring and has been appointed as the new CEO while Bruce Baerwalde has been promoted to President and is responsible for driving peak performance in McKibbon’s portfolio of hotels and restaurants. “Randy and Bruce are exceptional leaders who have dedicated their 25-plus-year careers to McKibbon and serving others,” said Herring. “They have successfully and strategically guided the management company’s continued growth and evolution, navigating every challenge we’ve faced with determination and true leadership.” CFO Joe Taggart succeeds David Hughs and is now serving as the President of McKibbon Hotel Group, while continuing to oversee the financial well-being of all McKibbon entities. The release also noted that J.B. McKibbon IV has been named President of McKibbon Equities, a newly developed arm of the company responsible for new development and asset management of McKibbon-owned properties as well as the McKibbon Family Investment Fund.

