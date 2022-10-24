Read full article on original website
Advanced manufacturing institute opens in St. Pete
The Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Institute, the nation’s leading robotics and artificial intelligence manufacturing innovation institute, has opened a satellite office in St. Petersburg. “St. Petersburg is a perfect fit for us, with the state’s focus on the manufacturing industry and the city’s emphasis on specialized manufacturing, much...
McKibbon Hospitality names new CEO, makes leadership changes
October 28, 2022 - McKibbon Hospitality, a Tampa-based leader in hotel development and management, announced the retirement of its three top executives, John McKibbon, Vann Herring and David Hughs. The three executives have brought a combined 94 years of service. “Following 30 years of milestones, achievements and partnership, we couldn’t be prouder to hand over the reins to our trusted next generation of McKibbon leaders,” John McKibbon said in the Friday news release. Randy Hassen succeeds Vann Herring and has been appointed as the new CEO while Bruce Baerwalde has been promoted to President and is responsible for driving peak performance in McKibbon’s portfolio of hotels and restaurants. “Randy and Bruce are exceptional leaders who have dedicated their 25-plus-year careers to McKibbon and serving others,” said Herring. “They have successfully and strategically guided the management company’s continued growth and evolution, navigating every challenge we’ve faced with determination and true leadership.” CFO Joe Taggart succeeds David Hughs and is now serving as the President of McKibbon Hotel Group, while continuing to oversee the financial well-being of all McKibbon entities. The release also noted that J.B. McKibbon IV has been named President of McKibbon Equities, a newly developed arm of the company responsible for new development and asset management of McKibbon-owned properties as well as the McKibbon Family Investment Fund.
Lealman Advisory Committee vacancies announced
October 28, 2022 - The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners announced they are accepting applications for three appointments to the Citizen Advisory Committee for the Lealman Community Redevelopment Area. The appointments are for three-year terms and begin on Jan. 1, 2023. Applications are due by 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7. The CRA advisory committee assists with Lealman redevelopment plans, policies and issues that affect the unincorporated area. For more information, visit the website here.
Healthtech startup using AI raises $9M in Series A
Tampa-based tech startup TSOLife, which provides an artificial intelligence-based platform for senior living communities, completed a $9 million Series A funding round. TSOLife’s primary platform, TSOLife Minerva, collects and transcribes interviews with residents and converts the information into data that staff can use to understand trends and outcomes. The...
ARK Invest joins supporters in climate tech accelerator program
October 26, 2022 - St. Petersburg-based ARK Invest is joining Duke Energy and PODS Moving and Storage as a corporate organization supporting the first-ever climate tech accelerator program. The Tampa Bay Innovation Center accelerator will start the week of Jan. 9 for early-stage tech ventures, which include startups in the agtech, marine science, manufacturing and weather monitoring spaces. “The strategic partnership will expand next-gen technologies to assist with climate tech solutions as well as spur the growth of the Tampa Bay entrepreneurial ecosystem,” ARK Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood said in a news release. "This team of partners provides forward-looking research, so entrepreneurs can develop solutions that will solve the negative impacts of climate change." The supporting companies will assist TBIC by providing industry insight and resources, including domain expertise, customer contacts and mentors. The program will conclude in March 2023. Applications are open for this program.
Places This Week: St. Pete apartments sell; Gateway construction
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. A custom-built and LEED-certified home in the exclusive Snell Isle neighborhood is listed for sale with an asking price of $8.99 million. The 3,786-square-foot estate at 200 Brightwaters Blvd. NE has five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. The builder is the current homeowner,...
City’s seniors benefit from ARPA housing allocation
While people across St. Petersburg are struggling to secure affordable housing, one segment of the population is particularly vulnerable to soaring rents – seniors. According to census data, 19.3% of the city’s roughly 270,000 residents are aged 65 and over. A study conducted by the Gerontology Institute at the University of Massachusetts Boston earlier this year states that one in four elderly adults rely on Social Security benefits that cover about 68% of living expenses. Meaning many can’t afford necessities or keep pace with sharp price increases.
Local company helps CDC mitigate health risks
St. Petersburg native Pat Mack is quick to note he is not an epidemiologist; he is a self-described computer science nerd. His company PVM, however, utilizes its data evaluation expertise to help the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reduce public health risks by improving its surveillance and outbreak response efforts.
Can St. Pete lead the next revolution in local news?
After providing a free platform to catalyze discussions around local issues, Joe Hamilton, publisher of the St. Pete Catalyst, hopes a new, innovative startup will further evolve local news. Hamilton, also head of network for Cityverse, a virtual overlay for a physical city, told attendees at Thursday’s Innovation Gathering that...
Plans to transform I-275 underpasses move forward
A local organization is taking a community-driven approach to transforming blighted areas underneath I-275 in St. Petersburg into vibrant park and event spaces that connect bifurcated neighborhoods. Following the success of a similar initiative to create a park under a portion of I-375, city officials are now moving forward with...
Halloween on Central returns Sunday
In 2021, the first Halloween on Central event showed St. Petersburg residents – if just for a few hours – what a car-free Central Avenue would look like. It happens again this Sunday, from noon until 5 p.m. A total of 22 blocks, from 9th to 31st Street, will be closed to anything with four or more wheels and a motor. That’s almost two miles of sidewalks and storefronts.
Waveney Ann Moore: Reflection and healing amid grief
St. Petersburg’s Black community experienced two high profile losses within a few months this year. The first was a promising young preacher who drowned as he tried to recover a boat on Lake Seminole. The other was a longtime community leader who savored his dream job as president and CEO of the Pinellas County Urban League.
Step inside a ‘Wordier’ haunted house this weekend
St. Petersburg’s vast literary community does so many things in unique, bookish ways. Even Halloween. Wordier Than Thou, the nonprofit organization dedicated to producing and promoting prose- and poetry-centric events all year round, is back tonight and Saturday with Read No More: The Murder House. Originating in 2015, it...
Conservationist, Tik Tok star spread Halloween trash awareness
October 27, 2022 - J.P. Brooker, director of Florida Conservation, and local Tik Tok star Trash Caulin will dress up and go “trash or treating” Thursday morning to spread awareness on Halloween litter. The two will hit the streets of St. Petersburg’s Old Northeast Neighborhood at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to pick up plastic litter. A report from the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) found food wrappers are a top source of pollution. In 2019, ICC collected more wrappers than cigarette butts - the top item for 30 years. Caulin has amassed over 1.6 million Tik Tok followers and the Ocean Conservancy hopes recordings of the event will inspire people to properly dispose of Halloween trash.
Your weekend arts forecast: Park rock, tricks and/or treats
The Sarasota County-based Paragon Festivals, deliverers of fine art, seafood and music festivals throughout Florida, will be in charge of Williams Park Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The event is called Rocktoberfest, and it’s a blend of German food (schweinshaxe, knodel, steckerlfisch et cetera), beers and assorted beverages, a fine and...
Muralist Derek Donnelly wants art scene changes
His place is assured in the big book of influential St. Petersburg artists, but Derek Donnelly – who’s painted many of the city’s eye-catching murals – has never been asked to do a wall for the yearly SHINE Mural Festival. And that bugs him. Anyone who...
