Independent Florida Alligator
A concerned alumna's open letter to the UF Board of Trustees
As a proud UF graduate, I am writing to express my grave disappointment that Ben Sasse appears to be a shoo-in as UF’s next president. Sasse’s narrow conservative politics threaten the inclusivity that alumni and current students expect of UF. His vocal opposition to LGBTQ rights, climate change mitigation, abortion rights and student debt forgiveness are evidence of a stringent partisanship that betrays the democratic values the vast majority of UF’s stakeholders hold dear.
UF Faculty Senate overwhelmingly approves Sasse vote of no confidence
UF Faculty Senate voted to adopt a resolution of no confidence on the selection process of sole UF presidential finalist Ben Sasse, by a significant majority vote of 72-16. The vote represents a little over half of the entire Senate, which currently has 164 members. The Reitz Union Senate Chamber erupted in applause when Senate Faculty Chair Amanda Phalin, a supporter of Sasse’s candidacy, adjourned the meeting.
UF Student Body President tells students she’s undecided on Sasse vote
Student Body President Lauren Lemasters told student organizers her vote on UF presidential finalist Sen. Ben Sasse is still to be decided Thursday morning during her office hours. A coalition of UF organizations attended Lemasters’ office hours Oct. 27 at 8 a.m. to ask her to vote against Sasse, who...
Senate stands in solidarity with Iranian women, approves bloc of seat candidates
Between passing a resolution in solidarity with Iranian women and approving a bloc of candidates nominated to various committees and permanent seats, some student senators raised questions about the chamber’s legal proceedings. The resolution standing with Iranian women came nearly 40 days after protests in Iran against the government’s...
