As a proud UF graduate, I am writing to express my grave disappointment that Ben Sasse appears to be a shoo-in as UF’s next president. Sasse’s narrow conservative politics threaten the inclusivity that alumni and current students expect of UF. His vocal opposition to LGBTQ rights, climate change mitigation, abortion rights and student debt forgiveness are evidence of a stringent partisanship that betrays the democratic values the vast majority of UF’s stakeholders hold dear.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO