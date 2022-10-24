Read full article on original website
Jellybean
4d ago
Hey but it rained so count your blessings. We need it really bad especially southern MN
11
Roxanne Mattila
4d ago
Exactly how our vehicles looked this a.m... looked like we went mudding or something!! Crazy weather!!
4
Why did recent rains result in dirty cars?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Waking up to rain overnight was a welcomed sight for so many of us. But what wasn't welcomed was seeing how dirty our cars were after the storm. So why was everything dirtier after it rained? Good Question.The dust was actually from the central plains, where they've had strong winds just like us the past couple of days.Luigi Romolo is a Minnesota State Climatologist. He explained the phenomenon to WCCO's Heather Brown."When it rains, dust get kicked up by the wind that precedes the rainfall, especially when you have a thunderstorm," Romolo said.That dust then mixes with rain."It...
