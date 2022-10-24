Read full article on original website
Polygon
The best skills in Bayonetta 3
Picking the best skills in Bayonetta 3 is a tough task. After you’ve completed Chapter 1, you’ll gain access to a skills menu for Bayonetta. But that’s not all. Every weapon you unlock in the game also has its own skill tree that includes abilities and attacks for its corresponding demon.
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
Where to find Bayonetta 3’s Broken Witch Hearts
In Bayonetta 3, Broken Witch Hearts are a key item that allows you to upgrade your health. Once you’ve collected four of them, they’ll automatically become a full Witch Heart, which you can use in the Skills menu for both Bayonetta and Viola throughout the story. While Rodin’s shop has a few of them up for purchase, and others are rewarded for completing Phenomenal Remnants, most are scattered throughout the levels.
Netflix is grabbing one of the streaming era’s best comedies
Great news for everyone who has watched Girls5Eva or who needs to watch Girls5Eva: Girls5Eva is coming back for season 3. And with the new season moving over to Netflix it’ll be easier to keep up with than ever. The series was previously on Peacock exclusively, which was a...
The Simpsons go anime in Death Note tribute
The Simpsons has riffed on dozens upon dozens of art styles throughout its unprecedented 33-plus years on television. From the gothic caricatures of Edward Gorey and the sci-fi minimalism of Don Hertzfeldt to Lawnmower Man-style CGI and beyond, Matt Groening’s long-running animated sitcom never passes on a chance to tip its hat to some of the biggest animated properties on the planet.
After The School for Good and Evil, watch these movies
The School for Good and Evil has quietly dominated the Netflix top 10 in October. And while reviews are all over the place, director Paul Feig’s take on the much-loved fantasy series seems to be hitting with the intended audience — mainly, anyone in need of a Harry Potter alternative as the Fantastic Beasts movies try to figure themselves out. C’est la vie.
The Batman was always meant to be a Halloween movie
“This must be your favorite night of the year, huh, pal? Happy fuckin’ Halloween.” —Commissioner Pete Savage in The Batman. Batman was always built for Halloween. You really can’t get more Halloween-y than someone who dresses up like a bat and runs around in the streets, fighting a rogues’ gallery that includes a scary clown and a woman in a sexy cat costume. Tim Burton recognized that when he set the events of Batman Returns during Christmas, to contrast his hero against Gotham City’s distinctly gothic backdrop. And Matt Reeves recognized it in his moody superhero reboot The Batman, which is expressly set around the end of October. COVID-19 delayed Reeves’ film by nearly two years, and it finally hit theaters with an inauspicious early-March release date. But now that it’s available on streaming, we can finally watch The Batman in October — the time of year it was always designed and intended for.
Apex Legends’ new hero Catalyst brings goo-powered death to the battlefield
The newest hero coming to Apex Legends is Catalyst, whom fans. in two trailers getting everyone ready for season 15, Eclipse. On Thursday, Respawn Entertainment provided a more detailed closeup of her distinctive abilities, which come from the ferrofluid that Catalyst is able to manipulate with her mind. Catalyst’s passive...
How to stream ‘Lift Me Up,’ Rihanna’s first Black Panther 2 song
Apparently the rumors are true: Rihanna is back with new music thanks to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rihanna is releasing two songs for the movie, which both show up in the end credits. The first song is called “Lift Me Up” and will be released on Friday morning.
Is Gotham Knights a sequel to the Arkham games?
Gotham Knights, an open-world action game from Batman: Arkham Origins developer WB Games Montreal, opens with the death of Batman. The Dark Knight battles Ra’s al Ghul in the Bat Cave itself during the game’s opening scene. The confrontation ends with both characters dying as Wayne Manor collapses around them.
Marvel Snap taps into nostalgia, not your wallet
After a few days with Marvel Snap, the question I keep asking myself is: “Where’s the hook?” I’m not sure this is the game’s fault; if anything, this feels like me being a victim of the mobile free-to-play ecosystem. As I fired up the game to give it a go, I felt hypervigilant, on constant watch for The Hook: the bit of a free-to-play mobile title where I go, “Ah, this is where they come for your wallet.”
Overwatch 2’s new Halloween event has great ideas and paltry rewards
The first seasonal event for Overwatch 2 brings with it something new: a four-player cooperative PvE mode that plays like a preview of the replayable missions that Blizzard plans to bring to the game next year. But the rest of Halloween Terror 2022 feels like Blizzard holding out its hand, looking to squeeze more money out of players — in a way that sours one of Overwatch’s most beloved holiday-themed events.
Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is a masterpiece, in the worst way
I feel like it’s in the spirit of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to try to be as dispassionate and schematic as possible, so to begin with, let me outline that there are 17 missions in this campaign. Six of them are good. Five of them are what we might conversationally describe as “OK.” Three of them are bad. And the other three are some of the worst that the creators of Call of Duty, be they Infinity Ward, Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, or others, have ever produced.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s new character DLC goes deep on Disney Plus shows
Star Wars characters are coming to the already character-stuffed Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga next week, thanks to the release of the game’s second character pack and its Galactic Edition bundle. Fans of Disney Plus Star Wars shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett, and Andor will be feasting, as will fans of animated series like Star Wars: Rebels and The Clone Wars.
The original Witcher RPG is being remade ‘from the ground up’
The Witcher, CD Projekt’s debut work from 2007, which also inaugurated a best-selling, critically acclaimed RPG trilogy, will be remade “from the ground up” in Unreal Engine 5, the publisher announced on Wednesday. The Witcher Remake is being made in Unreal Engine 5 at Fool’s Theory, a...
Couch co-op isn’t dead — here are our favorite split-screen games
I am very happily dating a very lovely person and we both like playing video games together, but are also poor so we can’t afford multiple consoles or the strongest WiFi connection. Because of this we love playing split screen or general 2 player games, but this is a very hard find nowadays, and the only articles you can find on Google are sponsored and show the same 3 games.
Rocksteady Studios heads leave, Suicide Squad ‘nearly finished’
Rocksteady co-founders and studio heads Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker will be leaving the company at the end of this year, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad announced in a letter published on the Rocksteady Studios website on Wednesday. “With Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League nearly finished, they...
Gotham Knights didn’t just kill Batman — it also killed Gotham
Batman: The Animated Series’ animation department had a standing order from the show’s co-creator, Eric Radomski: Instead of working on the industry standard of dark colors on white paper, backgrounds would be painted using light colors on black paper. This formed what the show’s producers called “dark deco,” a unique aesthetic drawn from Tim Burton’s Batman films, detective noir, and art deco. When I think of Gotham, it is this Gotham that comes to mind.
