“This must be your favorite night of the year, huh, pal? Happy fuckin’ Halloween.” —Commissioner Pete Savage in The Batman. Batman was always built for Halloween. You really can’t get more Halloween-y than someone who dresses up like a bat and runs around in the streets, fighting a rogues’ gallery that includes a scary clown and a woman in a sexy cat costume. Tim Burton recognized that when he set the events of Batman Returns during Christmas, to contrast his hero against Gotham City’s distinctly gothic backdrop. And Matt Reeves recognized it in his moody superhero reboot The Batman, which is expressly set around the end of October. COVID-19 delayed Reeves’ film by nearly two years, and it finally hit theaters with an inauspicious early-March release date. But now that it’s available on streaming, we can finally watch The Batman in October — the time of year it was always designed and intended for.

