Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon
With rising mortgage rates and persistent inflation, millions are worried about a looming recession. But some experts say our attention should be elsewhere.
US News and World Report
Disney CEO, Asked if Company Is 'Too Woke,' Says It Will Cater to Audience
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Chapek, asked to address criticism the company had become "too woke," said on Wednesday that its programming will cater to the audience and reflect the "rich, diverse" world of viewers. "The world is a rich, diverse place, and we want our...
US News and World Report
Zuckerberg to Testify in U.S. Case Against Facebook's Virtual Reality Deal
(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg will testify in a case by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that argues the company's proposed deal to buy virtual reality (VR) content maker Within Unlimited should be blocked. In a court document filed with U.S. District Court Northern District...
US News and World Report
Boeing Losses Mount on Troubled Air Force One Program
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing said Wednesday the company would take a new $766 million charge on its 2018 billion contract to build two new U.S. presidential airplanes that faced repeated setbacks. Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun on Wednesday said "critics were right" to slam the planemaker's deal. Then President Donald...
US News and World Report
Wall St Loses Over $200 Billion in Value After Report From Amazon
(Reuters) - Over $200 billion in U.S. stock market value went up in smoke in extended trade on Thursday, after a weak forecast from Amazon added to a string of downbeat quarterly reports from Big Tech companies. Amazon's stock tumbled 17% after the bell, wiping out $190 billion in market...
US News and World Report
Chrysler Parent Stellantis Offering U.S. Salaried Buyouts
(Reuters) -Chrysler parent company Stellantis NV said Friday it has offered voluntary buyouts to some of its 13,000 U.S. salaried employees. Salaried workers age 55 or older who have been with the automaker at least 10 years are eligible. The world's No.4 carmaker, created early last year from the merger...
US News and World Report
Japan's Premier Kishida: Ready to Act Against Excessive FX Volatility
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday the government is ready to take appropriate action against excessive volatility in the currency market. "No one benefits from speculative, sharp volatility in the currency market," Kishida told a briefing, on the yen's recent sharp declines. On monetary policy,...
US News and World Report
Chevron's $11.2 Billion Quarterly Profit Soars Past Estimates
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp on Friday reported its second-highest ever quarterly profit, blasting past analysts' estimates, driven by soaring global demand for its oil and gas and rising production from its U.S. oilfields. The surge comes as oil companies book mounting profits with prices near record levels and supplies...
US News and World Report
Altria Inks New Deal on Heated Cigarettes as Sales Slide
WASHINGTON (AP) — Marlboro-maker Altria has a new partner in its effort to bring a heat-not-burn cigarette to the U.S. market, one week after exiting a similar deal with its sister company, Philip Morris International. Altria said Thursday it's launching a new venture with Japan Tobacco to commercialize cigarette...
US News and World Report
How to Pick Stocks: 7 Things All Beginner Investors Should Know
Picking stocks is an intimidating process. There are 11 different stock market sectors, 69 distinct industries and more than 8,400 stocks across three major U.S. exchanges. How on earth can anyone – let alone a beginner – go about intelligently choosing specific stocks that are primed to do well?
Comments / 0