ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kidnewsradio.com

WYDOT to conducting helicopter operations on Teton Pass

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be working on avalanche infrastructure on Teton Pass Friday at 2 p.m. Crews will be utilizing a helicopter for maintenance operations. Drivers are advised to be aware of intermittent flagging operations and potential delays. “We are going to be...
TETON, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Women’s clothing store coming soon to Ammon

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Women’s clothing store ROOLEE will be opening a location in Ammon. The new store will be located in the Sandcreek Commons shopping center between Blaze Pizza and. Costa Vita. ROOLEE was first established in Logan, Utah in 2013. Since then, ROOLEE has grown into...
AMMON, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho Falls honors atomic workers for National Day of Remembrance

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – This October marks the commemoration of the National Day of Remembrance (NDOR) for Nuclear Weapons Workers. As the birthplace of atomic energy, Idaho is honoring local atomic workers and researchers. For years atomic workers went unnoticed, but in 2010, the U.S. Senate designated Oct....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Honoring former nuclear weapons workers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Friday in Idaho Falls, former nuclear weapons workers will be honored as part of a National Day of Remembrance. Nuclear Care Partners will recognize the heroism and patriotism of these workers with a special remembrance walk. Former atomic workers will be given a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Tips from public lead to conviction for wildlife crimes in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Oct. 24, Brayden Froehlich was sentenced in District Court in Madison County for multiple wildlife crimes including one felony count of unlawfully killing, possessing or wasting wildlife and one misdemeanor count for hunting with a revoked license. Froehlich’s initial 2-year license revocation stemmed...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Driggs Mayor walks with elementary students

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Driggs Mayor went on a walk with students at Driggs Elementary Students Wednesday Afternoon. Currently the mayor is participating in a competition with all the other mayors in the state to see who can walk the most steps in a year. During the walk,...
DRIGGS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

ISU opens reactor control training lab

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The next generation of nuclear engineers, reactor operators and technicians are getting their start at Idaho State University. Idaho State University held the grand opening of the University’s new Reactor Control Room & Simulation (RCRS) Lab on Wednesday. The lab reflects the conditions...

Comments / 0

Community Policy