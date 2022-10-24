Read full article on original website
Fatal motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County
CASS TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — One man is dead as a result of a fatal motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County, according to State Police. PSP has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash as 61-year-old Leonard Kristoff, of Pottsville. According to Troopers, Thursday's crash occurred on Valley...
Construction worker injured in Frackville construction zone crash
FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A construction worker was injured Tuesday morning as a result of a crash in a Frackville construction zone. According to Skook News, around 10:20 AM Tuesday, Frackville Police were dispatched to the intersection of South Lehigh Avenue/Route 61 and Spruce Street for a Motor Vehicle Accident.
Man faces multiple charges for string of burglaries
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WOLF) — One man is facing multiple charges following a string of burglaries in Williamsport. Police say 27-year-old Jared Parsons was charged after committing burglaries at a Fine Wine and Spirits, a Family Dollar, and Smoke Buddies during the early morning hours of Thursday, October 27th, 2022.
Teen to face homicide charges in Luzerne County Court
BUTLER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A teen from Sugarloaf will face criminal homicide charges in Luzerne County Court for allegedly killing his girlfriend back in August. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Alan Jay Meyers, 17, was charged as an adult by State Police for the death of Kassadey Matulevich on August 27th.
Police seek to identify man involved in grocery store incident
ORWIGSBURG, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Police are searching for a man they say was involved in an incident at a grocery store on Wednesday. The Orwigsburg Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in attempting to identify the pictured man regarding an incident that occurred at Boyer's on Wednesday, October 26th around 6:45 AM.
Police: Woman arrested for breaking into home, stabbing man and woman
DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman is behind bars in Luzerne County after police say she broke into a home on Wednesday and assaulted and stabbed two people. According to the Duryea Police Department, multiple agencies were called to the 1200 block of Main Street in Duryea around 11:30 AM for a reported stabbing and assault.
Man arrested for attempted rape
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — 43-year-old Gary Coco was arrested by Bloomsburg police for Attempted Rape. On Tuesday evening, investigators say Coco broke into a woman's home and threatened her with a knife. Police then say he then made her remove her clothes and began to grope her. Court...
Sisters arraigned for stabbing woman at apartment complex
HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two sisters are jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility facing charges related to a stabbing in Hanover Township on Tuesday. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 25-year-old Jovona Bradford and her 27-year-old sister, Jofenna J. Dietterick, are accused of attacking a woman in the Hanover Village apartment complex where they all reside.
Smash-and-grab burglaries overnight in Williamsport: Suspect still at large
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — The Williamsport Police Department is attempting to identify a man they say was involved in multiple smash-and-grab burglaries overnight. Police say the burglaries occurred in the Williamsport area around 3 AM on Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-327-7560, or...
Police charge Allentown man after Proud Boys protest at Penn State
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An Allentown man is facing multiple charges of disorderly conduct after a protest on Penn State University's campus, police say. According to a criminal complaint, Bram Woolley, 23, was taking part in a protest to a scheduled event at the Thomas Building when a confrontation occurred in the crowd, requiring police intervention, with the crowd then closing in on police officers.
DA: Police stopped a potentially major incident at Wilkes-Barre Area High School
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — The Luzerne County District Attorney says police stopped a potentially major incident at Wilkes-Barre Area High School Wednesday, by arresting five armed men with a car full of weapons including a loaded gun. Officials believe the men were involved with the Trinitario street gang.
DEP tours Kettle Creek project
PA - (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) visited a stream restoration project at the Lucky 7 Hunting Club at Kettle Creek. The project was designed to reduce erosion that threatens property, decrease pollution, and improve aquatic and riparian habitats. Project partners include the Clinton County Conservation District, Kettle Creek Watershed Association, Native Creations, Lucky 7 Hunting Club, and the Kettle Creek/Tamarack Sportsmans Club.
Yuengling sends care packages to troops overseas
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Employees at the Pottsville-based brewery "Yuengling" put together hundreds of care packages for our nation's heroes. This was all for Operation Gratitude, which is a nationwide nonprofit that lends support to the active military, veterans, and first responders. All care packages were sent overseas...
Fetterman and Oz debate in Harrisburg for open senate seat
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN CO. (WOLF) — Two weeks to go until election day, and politics are front and center. Tonight, the two Senate hopefuls, Democratic nominee, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman squared off against Republican nominee, celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz in Harrisburg for the first and last time. This...
Rayna's Community Calendar October 28th-October 30th!
Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further!. Saturday, The Hallows Eve Fall festival is happening in Hazleton. There will be food, vendors, pumpkin painting, hayrides, a costume contest, and more!. Also Saturday, there is a Fall Festival at the Shoppes at Montage parking lot with music, crafts,...
#13 Penn State football takes on #2 Ohio State
#13 Penn State will host #2 Ohio State this week and after last’s week’s win over Minnesota the Lions feel they can play against one of the country's best offenses. But simulating an elite quarterback like the Buckeyes have can be a challenge in practice. James Franklin, Penn...
