Union County, PA

WOLF

Fatal motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County

CASS TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — One man is dead as a result of a fatal motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County, according to State Police. PSP has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash as 61-year-old Leonard Kristoff, of Pottsville. According to Troopers, Thursday's crash occurred on Valley...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Construction worker injured in Frackville construction zone crash

FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A construction worker was injured Tuesday morning as a result of a crash in a Frackville construction zone. According to Skook News, around 10:20 AM Tuesday, Frackville Police were dispatched to the intersection of South Lehigh Avenue/Route 61 and Spruce Street for a Motor Vehicle Accident.
FRACKVILLE, PA
WOLF

Man faces multiple charges for string of burglaries

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WOLF) — One man is facing multiple charges following a string of burglaries in Williamsport. Police say 27-year-old Jared Parsons was charged after committing burglaries at a Fine Wine and Spirits, a Family Dollar, and Smoke Buddies during the early morning hours of Thursday, October 27th, 2022.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WOLF

Teen to face homicide charges in Luzerne County Court

BUTLER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A teen from Sugarloaf will face criminal homicide charges in Luzerne County Court for allegedly killing his girlfriend back in August. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Alan Jay Meyers, 17, was charged as an adult by State Police for the death of Kassadey Matulevich on August 27th.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Police seek to identify man involved in grocery store incident

ORWIGSBURG, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Police are searching for a man they say was involved in an incident at a grocery store on Wednesday. The Orwigsburg Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in attempting to identify the pictured man regarding an incident that occurred at Boyer's on Wednesday, October 26th around 6:45 AM.
ORWIGSBURG, PA
WOLF

Police: Woman arrested for breaking into home, stabbing man and woman

DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman is behind bars in Luzerne County after police say she broke into a home on Wednesday and assaulted and stabbed two people. According to the Duryea Police Department, multiple agencies were called to the 1200 block of Main Street in Duryea around 11:30 AM for a reported stabbing and assault.
DURYEA, PA
WOLF

Man arrested for attempted rape

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — 43-year-old Gary Coco was arrested by Bloomsburg police for Attempted Rape. On Tuesday evening, investigators say Coco broke into a woman's home and threatened her with a knife. Police then say he then made her remove her clothes and began to grope her. Court...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WOLF

Sisters arraigned for stabbing woman at apartment complex

HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two sisters are jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility facing charges related to a stabbing in Hanover Township on Tuesday. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 25-year-old Jovona Bradford and her 27-year-old sister, Jofenna J. Dietterick, are accused of attacking a woman in the Hanover Village apartment complex where they all reside.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Police charge Allentown man after Proud Boys protest at Penn State

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An Allentown man is facing multiple charges of disorderly conduct after a protest on Penn State University's campus, police say. According to a criminal complaint, Bram Woolley, 23, was taking part in a protest to a scheduled event at the Thomas Building when a confrontation occurred in the crowd, requiring police intervention, with the crowd then closing in on police officers.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WOLF

DEP tours Kettle Creek project

PA - (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) visited a stream restoration project at the Lucky 7 Hunting Club at Kettle Creek. The project was designed to reduce erosion that threatens property, decrease pollution, and improve aquatic and riparian habitats. Project partners include the Clinton County Conservation District, Kettle Creek Watershed Association, Native Creations, Lucky 7 Hunting Club, and the Kettle Creek/Tamarack Sportsmans Club.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Yuengling sends care packages to troops overseas

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Employees at the Pottsville-based brewery "Yuengling" put together hundreds of care packages for our nation's heroes. This was all for Operation Gratitude, which is a nationwide nonprofit that lends support to the active military, veterans, and first responders. All care packages were sent overseas...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WOLF

Fetterman and Oz debate in Harrisburg for open senate seat

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN CO. (WOLF) — Two weeks to go until election day, and politics are front and center. Tonight, the two Senate hopefuls, Democratic nominee, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman squared off against Republican nominee, celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz in Harrisburg for the first and last time. This...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Rayna's Community Calendar October 28th-October 30th!

Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further!. Saturday, The Hallows Eve Fall festival is happening in Hazleton. There will be food, vendors, pumpkin painting, hayrides, a costume contest, and more!. Also Saturday, there is a Fall Festival at the Shoppes at Montage parking lot with music, crafts,...
HAZLETON, PA
WOLF

#13 Penn State football takes on #2 Ohio State

#13 Penn State will host #2 Ohio State this week and after last’s week’s win over Minnesota the Lions feel they can play against one of the country's best offenses. But simulating an elite quarterback like the Buckeyes have can be a challenge in practice. James Franklin, Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

