New Lenox, IL

fox32chicago.com

Multi-car crash slows outbound traffic on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO - Traffic is moving slowly outbound on the Eisenhower Expressway Friday morning after at least five cars collided. The left lane was closed off between the Tri-State Tollway and North Avenue around 7 a.m. for about an hour during the morning commute. Emergency responders were on scene. The wreckage...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. There is currently no one […]
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Pedestrian Struck By Freight Train In Joliet

Rock Island man line train service temporarily suspended at Joliet due a pedestrian being struck by a freight train near Joliet. Several crews remain on scene at 90 E. Jefferson St. in Joliet.
JOLIET, IL
WGNtv.com

Interstate 80— the dividing line between weather events?

Why does Interstate 80 so often happen to be a division line between different kinds of weather? I have heard it mentioned in weather bulletins as the dividing line several times. Morty Green, Bolingbrook. Dear Morty,. Interstate 80 runs east-west across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana and cuts through Joliet....
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Pedestrian Hit By Two Freight Trains In Joliet May Have Been Pushed

The pedestrian hit and killed by a freight train may have been pushed. Sources to WJOL report the man was pushed onto the tracks and a freight train then hit the pedestrian in Joliet and a second fright train was unable to stop and hit the person again. Sources say there was an altercation on the platform at the Gateway Transportation Center in Joliet and that’s when the person was pushed onto the tracks.
JOLIET, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Robbed While Dining at Restaurant in River North

A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Oak Forest man charged with arson following fire

OAK FOREST, Ill. — A man was arrested for arson following a fire in Oak Forest. Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a structure fire in the 6200 block of Boca Rio Drive. As the fire department was extinguishing the fire, police said they received information on a person of interest. Adam Bartuzi, […]
OAK FOREST, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County

October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
KANE COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Bolingbrook Gas Station Robbery Under Investigation

A Wednesday morning robbery at a Bolingbrook gas station is now under investigation. It was at 6:53 am Bolingbrook Police were called to the Meijer Gas Station on Weber Road for a report of a robbery. The offender entered the gas station and demanded the contents of the cash register. The subject did not display a weapon but had his hand in his pocket.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Another downtown, riverfront apartment building coming to Aurora

Aurora, Ill. - The city of Aurora signed off on a second downtown riverfront residential community in a year. The Aurora City Council unanimously approved plans for the new Pacifica Riverview community, a 190-unit, seven-story apartment building, plus ten additional two-story rowhouses. Located in downtown Aurora on the west bank...
AURORA, IL
947wls.com

Chicago Suburbs’ Trick-or-Treat hours

Whether you’re Trick-or-Treating or receiving Trick-or-Treaters in the ‘burbs this year, you should probably be aware of when Trick-or-Treating takes place near you. Daily Herald has released a full list of Trick-or-Treat times throughout Chicago’s suburbs. If your city or town isn’t listed below, check out the full list here.
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Suspect Allegedly Ran Over Stabbing Victim At Joliet Club

New details regarding a fatal stabbing outside of the Spanish American Club. Joliet police report the suspect allegedly ran over the stabbing victim as he was escaping the scene. Officers responded to the Spanish American Club at 413 Meeker Avenue for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, Officers located...
JOLIET, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Car theft spree reported in North Riverside | Police reports Oct. 17-24

North Riverside police reported three one vehicle thefts on Oct. 20 and two more on Oct. 21 with a fourth vehicle likely the target of an unsuccessful theft Oct. 21. Officers responded to 7222 Cermak Road on Oct. 20 at about 5:25 p.m. after an employee of Pearle Vision called to report that his red 2021 Kia Forte had been stolen from the parking lot sometime after 9:50 a.m.
NORTH RIVERSIDE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn of high spike in these specific vehicles being stolen

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning motorists about a high spike in Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen throughout the city. The vehicles being targeted are between the years of 2010 and 2021. According to police, in each incident, the offenders broke a window to enter the vehicle. They then...
CHICAGO, IL

