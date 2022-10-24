Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash on LA 28
Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash on LA 28. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 28 West at Stovall Road. David W. Paige, 58, of Alexandria, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
School bus overturned, one adult dead, six injured in Baton Rouge
Details on the crash, and the condition of the surviving victims, aren't available yet. The accident happened early Wednesday.
Denham Springs woman, 20, struck and killed by truck on I-10; driver arrested for DWI
BREAUX BRIDGE - A woman from the capital area was struck and killed by a pickup truck after her vehicle broke down on I-10 in another parish Tuesday morning. Louisiana State Police responded shortly after 2 a.m. to a stalled vehicle on the eastbound side I-10, just west of Breaux Bridge. Police said it appeared the pickup had struck the woman, 20-year-old Ryelee Georgeson, after she got out of the car, which was stopped in the middle lane.
EBR Schools: One killed in crash involving school bus, nine others injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Wednesday morning school bus crash left one woman dead and nine injured in Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a deadly crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m. The two-vehicle crash happened on Florida and Wooddale boulevards. The […]
One killed in head-on collision in St. Mary Parish
Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that one person was killed in a head-on collision, Sunday, in Morgan City.
Louisiana Driver and Motorcyclist Killed in October 23 Crash on LA 70
Louisiana Driver and Motorcyclist Killed in October 23 Crash on LA 70. Louisiana – On October 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on October 23, 2022, soon after 6:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop I responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish. Shirley A. Chiasson, 83, and Jeffrey A. Holmes, 34, both of Morgan City, Louisiana, were killed in the collision.
Speed Suspected as a Factor in Louisiana Crash on LA 115 that Killed One and Injured Another
Speed Suspected as a Factor in Louisiana Crash on LA 115 that Killed One and Injured Another. Louisiana – On October 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I began investigating a single-vehicle incident on Louisiana Highway 115 north of LA 106 in Evangeline Parish soon after 7:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022. Jaworski Christmas, 41, of Bunkie, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana Driver Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 167 After Failing to Yield at an Intersection
Louisiana Driver Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 167 After Failing to Yield at an Intersection. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 8:00 p.m. on October 24, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Highway 167 and Bourque Road in Lafayette Parish. Tyler Nicole Girard, 27, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, died in the crash.
One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308
One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that just before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Orchid Street. Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Ascension Parish school briefly goes into lockdown for nearby vehicle pursuit; police release details
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Gonzales Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26, due to law enforcement activity nearby, according to the Gonzales Police Department. According to Ascension Parish School System, the middle school went into lockdown around 2:25 p.m. because of a vehicle pursuit in the...
Louisiana Man Dies in Early Morning Crash After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Flatbed Trailer
Louisiana Man Dies in Early Morning Crash After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Flatbed Trailer. Louisiana – On October 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police confirmed that Troopers with LSO Troop B began investigating a fatal crash on LA 611-1 (River Road) near Iris Avenue in Metairie just after 4:30 a.m. on October 23, 2022. Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez, 34, of Houma, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
EBR Sheriff’s unit involved in minor Scotlandville crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Tuesday, (October 25) afternoon crash in the Scotlandville area. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Brigadier General Isaac Smith Avenue, near Ensign Jesse Brown Drive and Veterans...
Two people killed in St. Martin Parish crash Sunday
Two people were killed in a 2-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish Sunday.
UPDATE: State Police identify victim of St. Mary Parish crash
Troopers say they have established the identity of the man who died in a St. Mary Parish crash on the bridge.
Three people are dead after two Sunday night crashes in Acadiana; five fatalities over weekend
Two Sunday evening crashes claimed three lives in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes, according to a statement from Louisiana State Police. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 83-year-old Shirley A. Chiasson and 34-year-old Jeffrey A. Holmes, both of Morgan City.
Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish searching for a suspect wanted for kidnapping
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect wanted on multiple charges, including kidnapping.
Frontal Boundary and Dry Circumstances Result in Extreme Fire Conditions in Louisiana
Frontal Boundary and Dry Circumstances Result in Extreme Fire Conditions in Louisiana. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) reported that on Monday, October 24, crews from Districts 1 and 2 responded to a fire in Union Parish. This fire threatened several...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with 19 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm After Allegedly Shooting at an Apartment Complex
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with 19 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm After Allegedly Shooting at an Apartment Complex. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre announced on October 24, 2022, that investigators from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested James Peters, 23, of Donaldsonville, Louisiana in connection with a shooting incident in Donaldsonville. He faces 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.
Louisiana man charged Domestic Abuse Battery after argument allegedly turns physical
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana man was arrested in connection with an incident that allegedly took place 19 days ago. Jules Anthony Joiner, Jr., 25, of Pierre Part, was charged with Domestic Abuse Battery on Monday, October 24, after deputies responded “to a location in Pierre Part in reference to a domestic dispute,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
